'Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin' full cast list: Emily Bader, and others star in Paramount+ horror flick

What's a spooky season without Paranormal Activity movies? The seventh film in the series, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, might not be a direct sequel but it's still bound to give the chills.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin follows a young woman seeking answers about her mother's disappearance until she discovers a horrifying truth about her mother's past. The film is directed by William Eubank, produced by Jason Blum and written by Christopher Landon.

'Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin' ensemble cast

Horror films may come and go, but Paranormal Activity films are here to stay. While the franchise is known to explore family and identity-related themes, this one explores a similar plot to its lead character, also setting itself apart by bearing resemblance to movies like Midsommar and The Village due to its village-like setup.

Here's a look at the four major cast members of Paramount+'s Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.

Emily Bader

Emily Bader, an American actress, is known for her work in TV series and films such as Stalked by a Reality Star, House of the Witch, Charmed, and Aimee and Trust. Emily will be seen portraying the role of Margot in Paramount+'s upcoming horror film Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.

Roland Buck III

Roland Buck III is an American actor known for his roles in Sleight, THE WEEK OF, The Long Road Home and NBC's Chicago Med. He has also worked in theater productions like In the Blood, Getting Married and Arabian Nights. Roland will be seen in Paramount+'s Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.

Tom Nowicki

American actor Tom Nowicki has appeared in movies such as Blind Side, When The Bough Breaks and Flight. He has also worked in TV series' like RollerJam and DEXTER. Tom will soon be seen in Paramount+'s Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin.

The film also stars Dan Lippert, Henry Ayers-Brown, Wesley Han, Colin Keane, Kyli Zion and Emerald Rose Sullivan. Paramount+ is also set to release a feature-length documentary, Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity, that will dive into the making of the Paranormal Activity films with interviews, unseen footage, etc.

With the recent shift towards streaming services premiering big studio films, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin shifted from its theatrical release to a Paramount+ premiere on October 29, just in time for Halloween.

