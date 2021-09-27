Where to watch 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18? Release date, cast, trailer, and all about ABC show

Grey's Anatomy fans rejoice! ABC’s hit medical drama series is officially returning with Season 18. Due to COVID-19, the previous season’s episodes were cut short, and now, the upcoming season might also not have many episodes.

While the last season focused on telling the stories of brave frontline heroes and fan-favorite character Meredith Grey fighting the deadly virus, Grey's Anatomy season 18 will be about life after the pandemic and how it affected their relationships at work and at home. Plus, the show will have multiple crossover episodes with its spin-off firefighters’ series, Station 19.

When and where will Grey's Anatomy Season 18 premiere?

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 is set to premiere on Thursday, September 30 at 9.00 pm on ABC. It will air as a crossover episode with Station 19 Season 5.

Viewers can watch the medical drama on ABC’s local station or can opt for other TV streaming services, such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. They can also stream it live via the network’s site.

The latest episodes can be watched the next day on Hulu as well.

Former cast members return for Season 18

Grey's Anatomy is bringing many known faces to the new season. The most-awaited former cast member is Kate Walsh, who played Dr. Addison Montgomery in the early seasons of Grey's, and later, she left the show to star in its spin-off Private Practice.

Speaking about her return, Walsh said:

“Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, and I'm so excited to be home again joining Shonda [Rhimes], Ellen [Pompeo], and the rest of the incredible cast.”

Along with her, Abigail Spencer, who played Dr. Owen Hunt’s sister Megan and Kate Burton, who is known as Meredith’s late mother, Dr. Ellis Grey, are also making a comeback this season.

The rest of the Season 18 cast is as follows:

Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Meredith Grey), Kelly McCreary (Dr. Maggie Pierce), Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey), Camilla Luddington (Dr. Jo Wilson), James Pickens Jr (Dr. Richard Webber), Kevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt), Kim Raver (Dr. Teddy Altman), Caterina Scorsone (Dr. Amelia Shepherd), Anthony Hill (Dr. Winston Ndugu), Jake Borelli (Dr. Levi Schmitt), Chris Carmack (Dr. Atticus "Link" Lincoln) and Richard Flood (Dr. Cormac Hayes).

About Grey's Anatomy Season 18

The network recently dropped a promo clip of season 18, and it hinted at a new character who will come to Meredith’s life and has a connection with her mother, Ellis. Owen-Teddy and Amelia-Link’s relationships will also be the focal point in the latest episodes.

Titled Here Comes the Sun, Grey's Anatomy Season 18 premiere episode’s synopsis reads:

“As the city of Seattle revels at the Phoenix Fair celebrating the city’s rebirth post-COVID, the Grey Sloan doctors treat a patient who encounters illegal fireworks.”

The latest episodes of Grey's Anatomy Season 18 will be released every Thursday on ABC.

