“Supermarket Sweep” Season 2 full cast list: Meet the contestants of the ABC show

ABC’s hit game show, Supermarket Sweep, is returning this fall. As the first season turned out to be a success, the network renewed the series for Season 2 this May.

As per the format, the reality show welcomes contestants and divides them into three teams, each featuring two people. Supermarket Sweep consists of three rounds — Trivia round, Big Sweep and Super Sweep. The winner takes home big prize money, which can be more than $100,000.

The official synopsis of the game show reads:

“Three teams of two battle it out using their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win big cash prizes.”

Leslie Jones and other cast members on Supermarket Sweep

Emmy Award-nominated comedian Leslie Jones returns as the host of Supermarket Sweep Season 2. She was super impressive last season, and fans loved the comic as the presenter of the show.

Jones is also one of the executive producers of Supermarket Sweep.

The other cast members of the show include Neil, The Security Guard, and cashiers D.C. Benny, Rich Brooks, and Bethel Caram. Several photos and promo clips have been shared by the social media handle of the show, featuring behind-the-scenes moments of the cast.

Meet the contestants from Season 2

As mentioned earlier, three teams will feature on the show to play the game, and each group will have two members. The network recently released a list of contestants:

Rashel Gonzales and Grant Eastey from Woodland Hills, Calif.

Andrew Carrillo and Clayton Walter from Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Jullien Santiaga and Marquan Nesbitt from Ontario, Calif.

Lucy Brandon and Angela Augustus from Glendale, Calif.

Angelica Johnson and Jacobi Wynne from Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Latetia Bobo and Briana McKoy from Altadena, Calif.

Supermarket Sweep history

Supermarket Sweep is not a new show. In fact, the original version made its debut during the black and white era in the 1960s on ABC and became a global sensation.

Then, again in 1990, creator Al Howard revived the television show, but it was aired on Lifetime Network.

After 27 years, Supermarket Sweep’s latest version was launched in October 2020, with Jones as the host.

Meanwhile, the second season is set to premiere this Sunday, September 26, at 9 pm (ET) on ABC, just after the premiere of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2.

Edited by Ravi Iyer