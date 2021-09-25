Where to watch “The Good Doctor” Season 5? Release date, cast, and all about ABC medical drama

Readers better make their appointments because The Good Doctor arrives with its fifth season. The way Season 4 ended, fans are curious and eagerly waiting for new episodes to air soon.

The Good Doctor revolves around the personal life and medical career of Dr. Shaun Murphy, an accomplished surgeon with autism. Over the four seasons, the series showed how the lead character, despite social challenges, made friends, excelled at work, and fell in love.

The official synopsis of the hit medical drama reads:

“A young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome uses his extraordinary gifts to save lives and challenge skepticism.”

When and where will “The Good Doctor” be released?

The upcoming season will premiere on ABC at 10 pm (ET) on Monday, September 27. It comes on the same day as the first elimination episode of Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

Viewers can watch The Good Doctor on ABC’s local station or get the channel from several available TV streaming services, such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. They can also opt to stream it live via the network’s site.

Episodes can be watched the next day on Hulu as well.

Who is the new cast member on The Good Doctor?

The Good Doctor Season 5 will also welcome a new face to the show. Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones will join the cast. However, her character details have been kept under wraps. Speculation is rife that she may play a nemesis character in the show.

Speaking about Jones, executive producer David Shore said:

“Her character is one of the most fun we’ve had. I just love what this actress brings, what this character brings. She just has a great dynamic and great energy.”

The medical drama is led by Dr. Shaun Murphy, played by Finding Neverland, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory fame Freddie Highmore.

Other actors who play vital roles include:

Paige Spara (Lea Dilallo)

Fiona Gubelmann (Dr. Morgan Reznick)

Christina Chang (Dr. Audrey Lim)

Will Yun Lee (Dr. Alex Park)

Richard Schiff (Dr. Aaron Glassman)

Hill Harper (Dr. Marcus Andrews)

Bria Henderson (Dr. Jordan Allen)

Osvaldo Benavides (Dr. Mateo Rendon Osma)

Noah Galvin (Dr. Asher Wolke)

About The Good Doctor Season 5 trailer

AABC recently dropped the trailer of The Good Doctor Season 5, and it shows that the upcoming episodes will focus on Shaun and Lea’s wedding, who got engaged in the previous season.

Amid the celebration, the clip also showed an interesting medical case about a young single mother and her son. Will the doctors be able to help them? Readers have to wait for Monday to know what happens next.

According to reports, this season will have 20 episodes in total.

