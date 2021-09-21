How to watch “New Amsterdam” Season 4? Release date, trailer, cast, and all about NBC’s medical drama

New Amsterdam, an NBC medical drama, is back with its fourth season. This time, the critically acclaimed series will welcome a new doctor, leading to lots of drama, including romance and heartbreak, thus keep viewers hooked throughout the season.

To watch New Amsterdam, fans have several options. The show is available to pay-TV subscribers and will also air on local NBC stations. Viewers can even stream the episodes live on FuboTV, Sling TV, and Hulu with Live TV and YouTube. Plus, Hulu and NBC Universal’s Peacock will release the latest episodes, but on the next day.

When will New Amsterdam Season 4 be released?

The latest season of New Amsterdam will air on Tuesday, September 21 at 10 pm on NBC. The premiere episode will have a lead-in show, a special two-hour episode of The Voice. However, starting next week, the lead-in show for New Amsterdam will be the network’s new series, La Brea.

And if viewers want to watch the medical drama the next day, the episodes will be available every Wednesday.

Cast members of the medical drama

Fans of New Amsterdam must know the names of the cast by now. But for the uninitiated, the key roles in the show are played by Ryan Eggold (Dr. Max Goodwin), Freema Agyeman (Dr. Helen Sharpe), Jocko Sims (Dr. Floyd Reynolds), Janet Montgomery (Dr. Lauren Bloom), and Tyler Labine (Dr. Iggy Frome).

This season’s new member is Michelle Forbes, who will play the character, Dr. Veronica Fuentes.

New Amsterdam’s upcoming season trailer

The show revolves around Dr. Max Goodwin, a medical director who wants to bring changes to the US medical system. In season 4, Max’s progressive program has aggressively affected the budget of the hospital. To save the hospital, Dr. Veronica Fuentes will take over the charge to end those programs. Will the two become rivals? Only time will tell.

The series will also deal with the personal lives of the characters. Max will be seen embracing his feelings for Dr. Helen Sharpe, while Dr. Lauren Bloom and her resident Dr. Leyla Shinwari will be in a relationship.

The first episode is titled More Joy, and the official synopsis reads:

“Max and Sharpe wake up to a new, more personal dynamic. Iggy calls upon an old contact to help with an explosive situation at the hospital. Bloom begins a tricky dynamic with her new Emergency Department residents, and Reynolds finds himself in an awkward position with Dr. Baptiste and his wife, Dr. Lyn Malvo.”

The trailer of New Amsterdam S4 focuses on Max and Helen’s romance, stating:

Also Read

“When love is real, it finds a way.”

Readers can watch it above.

Sportskeeda now has an exclusive Facebook page for Pop Culture. Check out here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer