How to watch 'Love on the Spectrum' Season 2? Release date, trailer, cast, and more about Netflix's reality dating series

Love on the Spectrum's second season is on the cards and it’s time to keep your tissue box ready as the new episodes are set to melt hearts again.

The one-of-a-kind reality show about autistic people finding love embodies the teachings of numerous awareness programs about not treating autism as an abnormality.

Set to premiere on Netflix, Love on the Spectrum Season 2 will bring in young hearts lacking slightly in socializing and communication skills and see them find their perfect match.

When will Love on the Spectrum Season 2 premiere?

The upcoming season will be released on September 21 on streaming platform Netflix and consist of six episodes.

The first season hit the internet on November 19, 2019. It garnered praise and appreciation from viewers for being one of the best dating reality shows to bring about social awareness. The show boasts an IMDb rating of 8.5/10 and is scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Love on the Spectrum S2 trailer shows promise

The Season 2 trailer, which dropped last month, opens with cast members talking about their dating lives. They explain how difficult it is for them to strike up a relationship with someone who understands and accepts them as they are.

While viewers will see some new faces, the show has also included a few cast members from last season. The one-minute-forty-seven-second clip featured the participants going on dates, getting ready to meet someone, and holding hands. It also provided a fleeting glimpse of a wedding.

The official synopsis of Love on the Spectrum Season 2 reads:

“Love on the Spectrum Season 2 continues to tell the stories of people on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and relationships. With a few familiar faces, and some delightful new ones, this season represents an even wider range of people and personalities, showing just how diverse the autism spectrum really is.”

Autism Spectrum participants make up the cast

Directed by Cian O’Clery, the Australian dating show has roped in seven Autism Spectrum participants who will explore the path of love. Kelvin, Michael, Olivia, Mark, Chloe, Andrew and Maddi are the names of the cast of Love on the Spectrum.

This season might be lucky for Chloe and Mark, who found each other interesting in the first season, and this time around, they are going to go on their first date. The wedding hinted at in the trailer might be that of Jimmy and Sharnae, who got engaged in last season’s finale.

Time will tell whether all the participants will find their perfect match or not.

