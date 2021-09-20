Who is Melanie C's partner? Inside 'DWTS' star's private relationship with manager

Melanie C (Melanie Chisholm) is set to steal hearts with her dance moves on Dancing with the Stars season 30. Known as Sporty Spice of Spice Girl, the 47-year-old is a trained performer who has a huge fan following, which will give her an advantage on the reality show.

The famous personality of the music world is expected to bring the Spice Girl magic on DWTS, and according to reports, Melanie C’s first performance is said to be choreographed on one of her band’s tunes.

Although Melanie is a big-time celebrity, she tends to keep her personal life private.

Who is Melanie C’s partner Joe Marshall?

Melanie C has a private relationship with Joe Marshall. He's the music executive who has been dating the DWTS contestant since 2015, and as their relationship grew stronger, Melanie made him her manager.

The couple has kept their romance secret from the public eye for a long time. Therefore, it isn't easy to gather much information about Marshall online. In fact, there are hardly any pictures of the lovebirds on Melanie’s social media handles.

However, they are often spotted spending quality time on London's streets. Speaking about Marshall in an interview, Melanie said:

“He challenges me but respects and loves me. I don't think I've ever been in a relationship where someone has got my back.”

Melanie and her previous relationship

Before Marshall, the British pop star was in a serious relationship with property developer Thomas Starr for ten years. They started dating each other in 2002. Melanie C parted ways with him in 2012 when their daughter Scarlet Starr was three years old.

Explaining the reason for leaving her long-time beau, the brunette said:

“She [Scarlet] has made me braver. She has made me stand up for myself more. I make big decisions. Leaving her dad was hard but I wasn’t happy and she wasn’t happy, and it wasn’t the environment I wanted my child to grow up in.”

Meanwhile, Melanie C is happy with her current relationship with Marshall and has been super successful in her music career. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the DWTS stage on Monday.

She will give tough competition to other celebrities, including Jimmie Allen, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert, Suni Lee, Christine Chiu, Matt James, Olivia Jade, Martin Love, Kenya Moore, and Melora Hardin.

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 is all set to premiere on September 20 on ABC at 8 PM (ET). For more information, check local listings.

