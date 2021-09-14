Who are Jimmie Allen's wife and kids? A look at "Dancing with the Stars" contestant's dreamy love story

Jimmie Allen, who will soon be seen in Dancing with the Stars season 30, is married to Alexis Gale. The duo is raising two children together, and a third baby is on the way.

Alexis Gale, who goes by the name Lexie Allen on social media, is a nurse by profession. She gave birth to their daughter Naomi Betti last year while the couple tied the knot this May. Their first child is Allen's son Aadyn from his previous relationship.

In an Instagram video, the two shared details about the wonderful bond their kids have and how much they love to hang out with each other.

How did Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale’s dreamy love story begin?

The 34-year-old country music singer hails from Delaware. It’s the same place from where Alexis Gale belongs.

Just like any rom-com movie, they never met each other while growing up. The lovebirds were introduced in 2019 by Jimmie Allen’s cousin’s wife.

Speaking about their connection, Allen once said:

“With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection. It was like we’d always known each other.”

Gale and the Dancing with the Stars participant dated for a few months, and Allen popped the question the same year.

They were engaged for two years before getting married this year. Apparently, the couple was supposed to tie the knot in 2020, but COVID-19 ruined their plan.

Know how rich the Dancing with the Stars contestant is

Like any aspiring artist, Jimmie Allen, too, tried to explore his opportunities through reality shows. He first auditioned for America’s Got Talent but didn’t get selected further in the audition round. Then, he went to American Idol season 10, where he was eliminated before the live voting rounds.

But none of these failures stopped him as the Dancing with the Stars celebrity contestant achieved milestones in his music career. Allen won the Academy of Country Music Awards this year.

Looking at his career graph, the singer is worth millions and will now also be seen on Dancing with the Stars season 30, which will boost his income. Without adding the dance show’s money, Allen’s current net worth is $1.5 million.

Here’s how Dancing with the Stars contestant hid his identity during rehearsals

The rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars began days before the contestants’ names were announced. To hide their identities, the celebrities used to cover their faces with shields and masks.

Apparently, some people thought Allen was a footballer. He shared the experience on his Instagram post:

“Back when people thought I was a football player walking into rehearsal. Haha Before the cast reveal of [Dancing with the Stars] we had to wear these face shields. I about tripped and fell like 8 times.”

To prepare for the show, Allen approached former contestants for guidance.

“I talked to Chuck Wicks; he did it. Lauren Alaina. I actually talked to AJ [McLean]. Rashad Jennings, Bobby Bones. I know Nelly did it last season. They said it’s gonna be difficult, but it’s fun, and they’re not lying. These rehearsals … I never ballroom danced a day in my life. It’s rough.”

Alongside Allen, Dancing with the Stars also has Suni Lee, Matt James, Olivia Jade, Kenya Moore, and Amanda Kloots, among other contestants.

Also Read

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 will premiere on September 20 on ABC with a 2-hour episode starting at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET). For more information, check local listings.

Edited by Shaheen Banu