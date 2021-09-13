Who is Olivia Jade? All about “Dancing with the Stars” contestant’s controversial life

Dancing With The Stars Season 30 is around the corner and is set to welcome many fans’ favorite celebrities. One of them is Olivia Jade Giannulli.

She is a famous social media influencer and a YouTube star who is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin (best known for starring in the popular sitcom Full House).

Olivia recently expressed her excitement at being part of Dancing With The Stars:

“I want to learn how to dance. I love to dance for fun, but I am not the best. So I am excited to just actually learn the technicalities behind it. And obviously, I just want people to see a different side of me.”

She also shared that her family is excited for her, and she would love to see them among the Dancing With The Stars audience.

Talking about Loughlin’s reaction to her participating in the show, the 21-year-old said her mother has been an enormous support.

“She’s in total mom mode, like, ‘Make sure you take an Epsom salt bath.’ She’s trying to get me to take an ice bath! I’m like, ‘I don’t need an ice bath yet!’ My sister has been telling me she wants to come to every single show.”

Being an influencer is not the only reason why the Dancing With The Stars participant is popular. It also has to do with her parents’ college admissions scam.

What is the scandal related to the Dancing With The Star contestant?

In 2019, Olivia’s parents, Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty in a college admissions scandal.

Apparently, they were accused of bribing $500,000 to Rick Singer, a key conspirator in “Operation Varsity Blues”, and a few administrators to reserve seats for their daughters — Olivia and Bella — in the University of Southern California.

Along with a fine and community service, the two served two months in prison.

This year, a Netflix documentary about the scandal has brought Jade and her family into the limelight, making her one of the most controversial contestants on the show.

Netizens are not entirely impressed with her participation in Dancing With The Stars.

One user wrote:

Olivia jade getting a chance to “redeem herself” on dancing with the stars???? Why is America like this?? can we please find some real, deserving talent?? — Yamel Gorrie (@yamelgorrie) September 12, 2021

Another said:

“@DancingABC Please cancel this show already. Jumped the Shark 12, maybe 15 seasons ago. Olivia Jade ??????? Realllllly @ABCNetwork #ConArtist”

Another tweet read:

Here’s how Olivia Jade’s net worth was affected after the scandal

Before her parents’ arrest, Olivia was earning big with her social media posts, where she collaborated with several high-end brands.

Apparently, she used to make $10,000 to $15,000 per post, but after the scandal, she was missing from social media for a long time.

Olivia lost significant sponsorship deals, which affected her net worth, and thus, it was calculated around $1 million in 2020.

What about the Dancing With the Stars contestant’s dating life?

Olivia Jade got into a relationship with musician Jackson Guthy in 2019. After the admission scam, a few reports claimed that the couple parted ways but remained friends.

In the later months of that year, they were said to have patched up and went strong till this August.

Currently, Olivia is single.

Meanwhile, she is prepping for her performances in Dancing With The Stars alongside celebrities like Jojo Siwa, Matt James, Martin Kove, Kenya Moore, and Amanda Kloots.

Also Read

Dancing With The Stars is set to premiere on September 20 on ABC at 8 pm (EST).

Edited by Ravi Iyer