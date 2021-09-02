Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade set to participate in "Dancing with the Stars", and the internet is not happy 

Controversial YouTube star Olivia Jade, popularly known to be Lori Loughlin’s daughter is rumored to be a contestant on Dancing With The Stars. The 21-year-old YouTuber was spotted outside the studio on Wednesday despite covering her face with a mirrored visor cap. According to TMZ, Jade will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy on the show but ABC has not released the official participants list yet.

Olivia Jade seen outside the Dancing With The Stars studio (Image via TMZ)

Olivia Jade has gained more traction online after becoming embroiled in the Varsity Blues Admission Scandal. A conspiracy was unearthed by the FBI, where several high-profile celebrities had paid their way to get their children into prestigious universities. Jade’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were a few amongst many who were caught.

Olivia Jade receives backlash after rumors of participation in Dancing With The Stars surfaces online

As news of Olivia Jade’s latest project flooded the internet, many netizens took to Twitter to criticize the California-native. Some tweets regarding Olivia Jade included:

“her mom will pay producers to keep her in the show”

Another tweet read:

“This is literally just promoting what she did”

Who is Olivia Jade? — justin🌵 (@jrpow_) September 1, 2021

did her mom photoshop her salsa dancing to get her on the show? — matthew (inactive rn) (@swiftshoax) September 1, 2021

is her mom gonna pay for her to win too or🤣🤣 — juju ❃ (@ih3artfinnick) September 1, 2021

I smell fraudulence pic.twitter.com/xPBgs8puCX — ★ RҽąƖ Ɠɾօօⱱҽ Ɓąɓყ ★ (@DiscoEnigma92) September 1, 2021

all that rowing experience will come in handy — 𝖏𝖔𝖍𝖓 🗝 (@monstajohnsta) September 1, 2021

A rowing athlete should be great at this! Oh…wait… pic.twitter.com/xITsMk9Z6s — Liz Davis (@lizilla82) September 1, 2021

Prolly bought her way in just like college — σηιкανσσ∂σσ  (@0nikavoodooo) September 1, 2021

I thought we left her back in 2019 — sara (@Sariamx) September 1, 2021

The Giannullis doing anything: pic.twitter.com/5P1PaXG6Z5 — Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) September 1, 2021

She is no type of star at all! This show soooo needs to end already — {wasted■time} (@spinonitsaxis) September 1, 2021

As the news of her parents paying $500,000 as “donation” and them making false promises of their children being rowers to get them into the University of Southern California surfaced online, Jade immediately stepped away from her social media platforms. Olivia Jade now holds over 1.84 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Brands including Sephora and TRESemme revoked their partnership with the famous influencer following news of the scandal.

Olivia Jade returned to the internet this year, appearing on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Jade publicly apologized and spoke in detail about not being aware of her own privileges when the scandal took place.

Jade’s parents Loughlin and Giannulli, both served time in prison after pleading guilty. Loughlin spent two months in federal prison before being released in December, while Giannulli spent five months in prison until he was released in early April.

As Olivia Jade continues to post 'Day In The Life’ vlogs on her YouTube channel, her parents are yet to make a cameo appearance.

