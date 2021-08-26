"I'm losing passion for making content": Chloe Ting explains lawsuits she filed against haters in YouTube video

Fitness YouTuber Chloe Ting gained prominence online once the pandemic brought the world under lockdown. Fitness enthusiasts were forced to rely on creating workouts for themselves, and many were driven toward the 30 something fitness influencer on YouTube who creates her own workout challenges.

Chloe Ting has amassed over 21.8 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. In her latest video titled, I’ve had enough., she mentions her thoughts of quitting YouTube because of the endless online trolling and bullying. She also discussed two lawsuits she filed after being defamed online.

What did Chloe Ting say in her latest video?

While discussing the legal proceedings she is now embroiled in, Chloe Ting spoke in detail about fitness coach Dino Kang, who launched a smear campaign against her. Ting discussed the same matter in a video titled, Time to Talk, last year.

While speaking about the online trolling instigated by Kang, she said:

“The individual (Dino Kang) posted malicious things about me. He said that I was promoting eating disorders and body dysmorphia and have insulted my content. He further said that I’m just a pretty face in yoga pants.”

Ting claimed he had published misleading content about her, stating that she was not a certified fitness trainer. Although many websites have stated that the YouTuber is not a professional trainer, her official website states that she is, in fact, certified.

Chloe Ting went on to add that she filed a defamation case against the fitness coach. In the video, she explained that he replied with an apologetic email, stating that what he published online against her was wrong. A week later, however, he was back to trolling the fitness YouTuber online.

After that, Ting again requested him to take down the misleading content, to which he responded with another apologetic email. In it, he stated that he would come on her channel and publicly apologize to her.

After being continuously bullied online, Chloe Ting generously settled for an apology, which he agreed to do. He failed to come through, however, and claimed that he was a victim in the matter, which was when the lawsuit was filed.

Chloe Ting files lawsuit against media publication

Chloe Ting claimed that a media company had published hurtful content about her. She said:

“I had a really simple request which was just for them to remove the posts… and it was really surprising for me when they refused to remove the content when I flagged it.”

In the same video, she revealed that the media house had reached out to her, asking her to do a livestream on their website but went on to defame her online.

Ting explained how the website claimed she was not a professional fitness coach and was promoting unachievable body standards.

“I didn’t magically have this physique, I worked hard for it. I spent hours, days, many many months. I spent a lot of effort working on myself. Because I was being teased and bullied about my physical appearance for a long time.”

While speaking on the same matter, Chloe Ting said:

“It’s really insulting to disregard my effort that I put into making myself feel better or confident.”

She ended the video by saying that she is okay with receiving negative comments online, but when a “hate campaign” is launched against her, it would be unacceptable.

Many took to Reddit to speak of the lawsuits filed by Chloe Ting. One person claimed it was unlikely she would win the cases, as she would fail to prove that the trolling caused her business to plumet.

“Chloe has 21m subs on YouTube and that guy has muuuch less of a following.”

Several people also took to Ting’s defense, stating that the fitness coach who began a smear campaign against her was using her for “fame.”

Edited by Sabine Algur