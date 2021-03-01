Amber Heard reportedly fired from Aquaman 2 for gaining weight: Here's what really happened

No sooner had the internet celebrated the firing of Amber Heard from DCEU's Aquaman 2, reports emerged that it was untrue and merely speculation at best.

Ever since her major role alongside Jason Momoa in 2018's Aquaman, Amber Heard has enjoyed the spotlight, gaining a huge fan following worldwide along with controversy.

What perhaps started as a simple rumor quickly escalated and led to a media frenzy. Later, reports of Amber Heard being fired started spreading like wildfire on the internet.

This is not the first time that this rumor has been about as the internet has wanted to cancel her for some time now. There are even petitions citing a dozen various reasons for removing her from Aquaman 2.

Here are a few reactions from users who rejoiced after her supposed dismissal from the movie:

Despite recent rumors, Amber Heard is expected to return alongside her co-star for Aquaman 2, which is scheduled for release in December 2022. The directors are still very tight-lipped, as barely any information about the sequel has been disclosed to the public.

It was pretty obvious from the get-go that information about her dismissal due to health issues were mere rumors spread from an unreliable source. However, one Tweet has caught everyone's attention since.

Did Amber Heard really get fired?

Following the rumors about Amber heard being fired, a Tweet from Ryan Parker, Senior Staff Writer for The Hollywood Reporter, left netizens scratching their heads.

Told by a reliable source that reports of Amber Heard being fired off 'Aquaman 2' are inaccurate. — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) February 28, 2021

In his Tweet, Parker mentioned that he was informed by a reliable source that reports of Amber Heard being fired from Aquaman 2 were inaccurate. He specifically used the word "inaccurate" rather than false.

Fans started wondering if this was a cryptic message stating that she might have been fired for other reasons rather than the suggested health issues.

It's no secret that the domestic violence court case between Amber Heard and Johnny Deep has left fans divided over opinions.

Following the court case, Johnny Deep was fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which sparked mass outrage from his fans.

Many believe that the rumors of Amber Heard's dismissal could be true due to mounting pressure from fans, threatening to boycott Aquaman 2 if she wasn't removed from the cast.

Despite mounting pressure from fans, no reports as of now suggest that she has been officially fired from Aquaman 2 for health reasons or otherwise.

With no official statement in sight, it's safe for now to completely dismiss the entire fiasco as a hoax.