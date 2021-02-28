Twitter users rejoice as Amber Heard is reportedly fired from Aquaman 2

Amber Heard has allegedly been fired from Aquaman 2, and Twitter is cheering ‘victory’.
Even though this is a rumor, that didn’t stop everyone from celebrating. Twitter exploded with praise for the victory when the news broke. There were so many tweets about her being fired that the idea went viral almost immediately.
There have also been calls for Emilia Clarke to replace Amber since Emilia Clarke is a very popular actress. Fans also adored Emilia Clarke's performance in Game of Thrones when Aquaman's Jason Momoa played her husband. Warner Bros. is yet to deny or confirm any rumors of Amber’s departure; however, if they did, Emilia Clarke would be a popular choice among their fans.
The tweets around this topic are still wild, so Warner Bros. must intervene before the assumption goes too far.
Amber Heard’s battle with Johnny Depp is what sparked the initial backlash
When Johnny Depp was fired from the “Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them” series, fans became angry that Amber Heard was allowed to keep her role. Warner Bros. was accused of taking sides in a domestic abuse lawsuit, as Johnny Depp and Amber were widely known to be in divorce proceedings over the abuse.
Some have attempted to get Amber fired through a petition that gained more than 1 million signatures, but Amber Heard has denied any rumors that she's leaving her role, saying:
“Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality.”
When Andy Signore of Popcorned Planet reported Amber Heard had been fired, things changed. Andy Signore said this exactly:
“All I can say is yes, there’s still a lot of rumor to both these things, but the thing that feels less of a rumor is the fact that Amber Heard, she’s already out…”
Fans jumped on his statement because Andy Signore has a history of being right when it comes to confirming or denying rumors.
There is a lot of support for Amber Heard’s removal, but only time will tell if Andy’s sources are right in stating her departure from Aquaman 2.
