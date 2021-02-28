Twitter users rejoice as Amber Heard is reportedly fired from Aquaman 2

Amber Heard has allegedly been fired from Aquaman 2, and Twitter is cheering ‘victory’.

Me when Amber Heard gets fired from #Aquaman2: pic.twitter.com/LWaTooenpB — Red Ranger Chris (@RedRangerChris) February 28, 2021

When Johnny Depp was fired from Fantastic Beasts, #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trended.

When it’s heavily rumored Amber Heard was fired from Aquaman 2, #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trends.

I just think that’s a beautiful thing. — Femme (@FemCondition) February 28, 2021

Even though this is a rumor, that didn’t stop everyone from celebrating. Twitter exploded with praise for the victory when the news broke. There were so many tweets about her being fired that the idea went viral almost immediately.

Amber Heard - " I'm going to be in Aquaman 2 "



5 People - " Can't wait to watch Aquaman 2 "



(News about Amber Heard being fired)



200k people - " Can't wait to watch Aquaman 2! " — JUSTICE4ALL (@JusticeSquad2) February 27, 2021

Bye Felicia. — DuskaDoesArt (@DuskaDoesArt) February 28, 2021

Amber Heard got fired from Aquaman 2!

Cancel culture finally got someone pic.twitter.com/naXMcZarkv — Black All Might 💪 (@EianBJones) February 28, 2021

There have also been calls for Emilia Clarke to replace Amber since Emilia Clarke is a very popular actress. Fans also adored Emilia Clarke's performance in Game of Thrones when Aquaman's Jason Momoa played her husband. Warner Bros. is yet to deny or confirm any rumors of Amber’s departure; however, if they did, Emilia Clarke would be a popular choice among their fans.

Johnny Depp should replace Amber Heard in Aquaman 2. pic.twitter.com/ionZO5EowO — Eddie Pozos (@EddiePozos_) February 26, 2021

Just heard 'Amber Heard' has been fired from Aquaman 2. Anyway, all I wanna say is... pic.twitter.com/0RTwVgyHXy — Akash Bhadauria (@DesiLikhari) February 28, 2021

“Amber Heard” been fired from Aquaman 2. What goes around comes around...Remember Johnny Depp...#JusticeForJohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/tCA9UvUIJw — Anthony (@Anthony41806183) February 28, 2021

So if Amber Heard is really fired from Aquaman 2 (and believe me, I REALLY hope she is) may I suggest Mera’s replacement... pic.twitter.com/LUsgPPgXWf — 🎄 Colin 🐻‍❄️ (@Fudge__Supreme) February 28, 2021

The tweets around this topic are still wild, so Warner Bros. must intervene before the assumption goes too far.

Amber Heard’s battle with Johnny Depp is what sparked the initial backlash

When Johnny Depp was fired from the “Fantastic Beats and Where to Find Them” series, fans became angry that Amber Heard was allowed to keep her role. Warner Bros. was accused of taking sides in a domestic abuse lawsuit, as Johnny Depp and Amber were widely known to be in divorce proceedings over the abuse.

Some have attempted to get Amber fired through a petition that gained more than 1 million signatures, but Amber Heard has denied any rumors that she's leaving her role, saying:

“Paid rumors and paid campaigns on social media don’t dictate [casting decisions] because they have no basis in reality.”

When Andy Signore of Popcorned Planet reported Amber Heard had been fired, things changed. Andy Signore said this exactly:

“All I can say is yes, there’s still a lot of rumor to both these things, but the thing that feels less of a rumor is the fact that Amber Heard, she’s already out…”

Fans jumped on his statement because Andy Signore has a history of being right when it comes to confirming or denying rumors.

Amber Heard trying to enter the set of Aquaman 2 pic.twitter.com/DxYmKuLf5u — STR8H8R (@AdilDough) February 28, 2021

Amber Heard fired form Aquaman 2?

W pic.twitter.com/bz0VE5VhOt — Rishi💀 (@ThisIsRishi) February 28, 2021

Me seeing

Amber Heard

trending trending pic.twitter.com/dC4BIlnjUk — cassie | vee day (@starsxashes) February 28, 2021

There is a lot of support for Amber Heard’s removal, but only time will tell if Andy’s sources are right in stating her departure from Aquaman 2.

