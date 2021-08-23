How did Rebel Wilson lose weight? Exploring her inspiring journey as star flaunts abs in workout selfie

Australian actress Rebel Wilson recently took to Instagram to flaunt her abs in a workout selfie. The Pitch Perfect star captioned the photo as “Let’s go Saturday” and reportedly enjoyed her weekend in the gym.

The 42-year-old has earned immense acknowledgement for her inspiring weight loss journey. Earlier this week, she also posted an old picture on Instagram to reflect on her journey. The actress recalled eating junk food to cope with the loss of her father:

"This was when I was at my most unhealthiest -- being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions. My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn't think highly of myself and wasn't valuing myself how I should have."

Wilson further wrote about being proud of her journey and encouraged fans who are dealing with body issues:

"I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible."

Rebel Wilson’s weight loss journey reportedly began last year. The Isn’t It Romantic actor previously termed 2020 as the “Year of Health”. She reportedly lost nearly 70 pounds, achieving her fitness goal in November 2020.

A look into Rebel Wilson’s motivational fitness journey

Last month, Rebel Wilson revealed the beginning of her fitness journey during an Instagram Live. The actress told fans it was her desire to have children that motivated her to get healthy. A doctor at the fertility clinic reportedly suggested that being healthier would make the process relatively easy:

"It first started when I was looking into fertility stuff and the doctor was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance if you were healthier’… That's, kind of, what started it, if I lost some excess weight, it would give me a better chance for freezing eggs and have the eggs be a better quality. So that's what, at first, it wasn't even really myself, it was more thinking of the future mini-me really."

The Super Fun Night creator also attributed her transformation to four major lifestyle methods:

"Adequate sleep, walking, hydrating, drinking water… You'll always see me with a FIJI [water] in my hand, and balance it with the nutrition."

However, Rebel Wilson majorly credited her successful weight loss journey to the Mayr Method. According to The Beet, the method involves a healthy diet based on high proteins, mindful eating, avoiding junk foods and regular exercising.

The Mayr Method reportedly consists of a 14-day diet plan but can go on to become a lifestyle as it only involves focusing on vegetables, proteins and low carbohydrate foods instead of inflammatory meals.

The diet also focuses on ways to avoid stress eating. Rebel Wilson has also mentioned that “self care” has been an important part of her journey. Meanwhile, the method also involves practicing light exercises every second or third.

It includes exercises like walking, hiking, running, cycling, yoga, ballet and pilates, among others. The Mayr Method was first invented by Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr in Austria during 1920s. Rebel Wilson reportedly visited the original clinic in Austria to begin her weight loss journey.

The Jojo Rabbit star previously revealed that she began her journey by simple walking and making some smart food choices:

"I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I’ve just had but I’m going to do it!"

The actress gradually went on to train with her trainer Jono Costano nearly seven days a week. She also started undertaking some intense workout sessions like flipping tires, battle ropes, stair sprints and even 3 am hikes.

In an interview with InStyle, Rebel Wilson also talked about finding new ways of rewarding herself:

"I just bought a Yves Saint Laurent handbag after finishing The Almond and the Seahorse because I'm trying to be healthier and treat myself with things that are not food anymore."

She further added that big changes often come from small actions:

"What I learned is it's really the little things that I do every day that make a difference… Anyone can go on walks and drink more water and do little, consistent things that'll improve their lives. It's not too late to start, no matter what age you are."

Fans have continued to encourage Rebel Wilson throughout her fitness journey. In response, the actress has also consistently motivated her followers across the globe to start a healthy lifestyle.

Despite reaching her desired goal, Rebel Wilson continues to follow her exercise and diet routine to maintain her health and fitness.

