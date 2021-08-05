JoJo Siwa receives support after she reveals someone egged her car 

Internet personality JoJo Siwa was greeted with a surprise one morning as she was about to leave for work. The 18-year-old YouTuber took to her Instagram stories on August 5, showing her fans that someone had egged her car overnight.

In the clip, one could see her car plastered with her face, egged by strangers. She said:

“Just got outside to head to work for the day and look at this, look at that somebody egged my car last night.”

JoJo Siwa had written “Appreciate it!!:]” in the video clip. The Internet could see that she was trying to keep up her positive persona despite the hate. Fans took to her defense, saying that the “Dance Moms” contestant did not deserve it.

People react to Jojo Siwa's car getting egged

People react to Jojo Siwa's car getting egged

People react to Jojo Siwa's car getting egged

Jojo Siwa continues to make headlines

The Nebraska-native announced that she would be partnering with Paramount+ to release her live-action musical “The J Team”. JoJo Siwa has released the official trailer for the musical on her YouTube channel which has accumulated over 12 million subscribers.

In the trailer, we see JoJo Siwa encourage her dance group to stay authentic to who they are and to not conform. The musical is expected to premiere on September 3, 2021.

The singer-dancer recently signed with Creative Artists Agency to grow her career. She also made it to Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020. Kim Kardashian West praised the internet personality by saying:

“A ray of sunshine in a world that seems scary right now. As a parent, you want your kids to admire positive figures. There’s no one more positive than JoJo. You just can’t help but smile when you see her rainbow ponytail. She’s a great role model for children, and her optimism is more necessary now than ever.”

The “Boomerang” singer also made headlines after posting on her Instagram that she was head over heels for her girlfriend Kylie Prew. The two are often seen displaying their relationship on social media. They were spotted wearing matching outfits at Disneyland, going on dates and recently celebrating their six-month anniversary.

The reason for JoJo Siwa’s car damage is unclear as of now. It seems like some people are not taking the teenager’s success well.

