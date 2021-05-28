5 most-liked pictures of Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Known as one of the OG influencers, Kim Kardashian is famous for a multitude of reasons. However, her popularity mostly sprouted from her family's reality TV show, "Keeping up with the Kardashians."

Previously known as "Paris Hilton's sidekick," Kim Kardashian now has more followers than the socialite, with a whopping 224 million followers on Instagram. As one of the most famous people in the world, fans of hers find it hard to "keep up" with the industry giant.

You deserve it all mom!!! https://t.co/r79d9PqVVA — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

Here are Kim Kardashian's five most popular Instagram posts

5) Kim Kardashian thanks her followers (4.08 million)

In the photo above from May 2020, Kim thanked her fans for 170 million Instagram followers. The 40-year-old stunned fans as she wore a green dress with hints of purple, gray, and yellow. She captioned the photo:

"170 million WOW I love you guys all so much!"

The photo has received 4.08 million likes.

4) The Kardashian-West Family (4.8 million)

In Feb 2020, the media personality posted a series of photos of herself and her family at Kylie Jenner's birthday party for her daughter Stormi.

Featured in the photo are Kim, then-husband and rapper Kanye West, and their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Fans found the carousel of images iconic since it's allegedly considered "rare" to see Kanye West smiling.

The family photos received a total of 4.8 million likes.

3) Kim Kardashian and her two daughters (5.95 million)

Enjoying some fun in the sun on Jan 2020, Kim posted photos of herself and her two daughters, North and Chicago West.

Captioning the photo "Girls Trip!", fans found it adorable for the reality TV star to treat her kids to an all-girls vacation.

The photos have received 5.95 million likes.

2) Kim Kardashian turns 40 (6.55 million)

In Oct 2020, Kim shared a series of photos of her family surprising her for her 40th birthday. Although the star looked young and radiant for her age, many fans were shocked to find out how old she was.

They then took to the comments to wish the influencer a happy birthday.

The photos of her party received a total of 6.55 million likes.

1) Kim Kardashian with Chicago and Stormi (6.9 million)

Pictured with her daughter Chicago West and her niece Stormi Webster, Kim posted the photo above to her Instagram on Jan 21st.

She captioned the photo, "OMG found this pic in my phone and our babies are so tiny and cute and chunky and perfect!!!"

Fans went into a frenzy as the never-before-seen photo created baby-fever among many. The image has received 6.9 million-plus likes and is Kim Kardashian's most-liked photo of all time.

