Fans go gaga over JoJo Siwa playing softball as dancer steals the show at the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

American dancer JoJo Siwa recently won over the internet after delivering an amazing performance at the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. The match took place on Sunday at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

JoJo Siwa represented the Chicago Cubs and donned the “Number 8” jersey. The YouTuber left fans amazed by hitting a double off Quavo after the latter struck out DK Metcalf. She was also seen exchanging a high five with social media star Josh Richards after her awesome delivery.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: JoJo Siwa trending after dominating in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. JoJo hit a double off Quavo. Also, the MLB made this fancam for JoJo. pic.twitter.com/HOhuGTPcT0 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 13, 2021

More from JoJo Siwa at the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. pic.twitter.com/ZqDYBRwtzp — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 13, 2021

The “Boomerang” singer was in high spirits throughout the game and even earned applause from Olympic Softball gold medalist Natasha Watley. The 18-year-old also took to her Instagram to share a snap of a slightly bruised leg but called the minor injury “worth it” due to the great game.

JoJo Siwa joined this year’s MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball alongside Anthony Mackie, Steve Aoki, Charles Melton, Ross Butler, and Kane Brown, among others.

Twitter applauds JoJo Siwa’s performance at the 2021 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Joelle Joanie “JoJo” Siwa is a dancer, singer, actor, and YouTuber. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, Siwa’s mother, Jessalynn, is a professional choreographer. Siwa began her career in the dancing industry as the youngest contestant and finalist of “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition.”

JoJo Siwa rose to prominence with her appearances on Lifetime’s “Dance Moms.” She went on to venture into the music industry, releasing her singles “Boomerang” and “Kid in a Candy Store.” Both the songs received RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications, respectively.

She also launched her own YouTube channel and amassed a huge fan following. Her channel currently has more than 12 million subscribers. At 17, JoJo Siwa was also included in Time’s list of “100 most influential people in the world in 2020.”

Her recent performance in the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game also impressed fans and critics. People took to Twitter to praise the dancer for her great athletic skills and remarkable performance:

no thoughts head empty just jojo siwa at the all-star game pic.twitter.com/JDjb2wQVGf — ً tree 👩‍👧‍👧 bday !! (@sprucedreams) July 13, 2021

QUEEN SHIT ONLY @itsjojosiwa give em hell bitch! double on a migo man with those RHINESTONES IN YOUR BRAIDS THAT'S MY GIRL cubs best player of all time ✨🐐🌈 pic.twitter.com/RUYIbjQe3O — h͎ă̈n̾n̾ă̈h͎ (@squalenequeen) July 13, 2021

from high top shoes to mlb celebrity softball game! @itsjojosiwa pic.twitter.com/XiASWvwCEY — Natasha 🎗 (@NatashaCMB_2) July 13, 2021

did i just catch feelings for Jojo Siwa?? pic.twitter.com/UhfITAakjl — Celinaa ❄︎🖤 (@nali_celinaa) July 13, 2021

who tf told Jojo Siwa to be fine like that pic.twitter.com/EZMmcOyT9N — Malanea Cobb (@LifeWithLanea) July 13, 2021

jojo siwa is the mvp of the celebrity softball game. she’s crushing it and looking cute while doing it ,,, you love to see it 😌 pic.twitter.com/e5K1a9mRrs — kacee | austin riley fanclub leader (@johnnyangeI) July 13, 2021

PLEASE not jojo siwa trending under sports for effortlessly dominating the celebrity softball game pic.twitter.com/uQiUuYqbuN — Britney Fan (@badmedlakarma) July 13, 2021

jojo siwa hitting a double off quavo and then being waved in by steve aoki on the next pitch in the celebrity game has been the best sports moment since pre-covid — splash (@jswizzballs) July 13, 2021

As appreciation for JoJo Siwa’s softball performance continues to pour in online, the performer is awaiting the release of her new film, “The J Team.” The official trailer for the film was released on July 12th, 2021, and has received positive reviews so far.

