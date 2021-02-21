"She's a foot taller than you": Fans destroy DaBaby with memes for calling JoJo Siwa a b***h in "Beatbox Freestyle"

Jonathan Lyndale "DaBaby" Kirk has become the subject of numerous online trolls and memes after shockingly dissing popular teenage artist Joelle "JoJo Siwa" Joanie in his "Beatbox" freestyle.
The American musician courted controversy recently when he referred to JoJo Siwa as a "b***h" in his latest song, titled "Beatbox Freestyle":
The JoJo Siwa reference takes place at the 1:04 junction, where DaBaby says the following line:
"You a b***h JoJo Siwa, b***h."
As a result of this unwarranted attack on one of the most popular teenage music artists globally, scores of Twitter users took to social media to slam the North Carolina rapper through a plethora of hilarious memes.
Several memes were directed at DaBaby's height, believed to be 5"7, while JoJo Siwa stands at 5"9.
What did JoJo Siwa do to DaBaby? Twitter reacts as rapper fires shots in "Beatbox Freestyle"
JoJo Siwa is one of the most influential young musicians today who has amassed an enormous fanbase comprising millions of young fans.
Her bubbly persona and infectious energy have become symbolic of her ever-expansive brand. The 17-year-old has evolved into a cultural phenomenon over her career.
Her loyal fanbase is known not to withstand any kind of slander against their icon, and they recently came out in full support of the teenage sensation online.
Some seemed genuinely confused as to why exactly DaBaby was beefing with the dancer, singer, YouTuber, and fashion icon in the first place:
From slamming the 29-year-old for going after their queen to hilariously memeing the entire situation, Twitter certainly had a field day:
From the looks of the reactions above, DaBaby clearly seems to have touched upon a raw nerve with JoJo Siwa fans worldwide.
The latter recently grabbed headlines by coming out as queer in a powerful and moving Instagram story.
Days later, she revealed her girlfriend, Kylie, to the world, much to the delight of several fans. Her coming-out story has been deemed a beacon of hope for the LGBTQ community and earned plaudits globally.
While it is unclear why DaBaby decided to diss JoJo Siwa, who is much younger than him, he has successfully managed to turn the internet against him by going after one of the world's biggest teen idols.Published 21 Feb 2021, 09:35 IST