"She's a foot taller than you": Fans destroy DaBaby with memes for calling JoJo Siwa a b***h in "Beatbox Freestyle"

Jonathan Lyndale "DaBaby" Kirk has become the subject of numerous online trolls and memes after shockingly dissing popular teenage artist Joelle "JoJo Siwa" Joanie in his "Beatbox" freestyle.

The American musician courted controversy recently when he referred to JoJo Siwa as a "b***h" in his latest song, titled "Beatbox Freestyle":

The JoJo Siwa reference takes place at the 1:04 junction, where DaBaby says the following line:

"You a b***h JoJo Siwa, b***h."

As a result of this unwarranted attack on one of the most popular teenage music artists globally, scores of Twitter users took to social media to slam the North Carolina rapper through a plethora of hilarious memes.

Several memes were directed at DaBaby's height, believed to be 5"7, while JoJo Siwa stands at 5"9.

What did JoJo Siwa do to DaBaby? Twitter reacts as rapper fires shots in "Beatbox Freestyle"

JoJo Siwa is one of the most influential young musicians today who has amassed an enormous fanbase comprising millions of young fans.

Her bubbly persona and infectious energy have become symbolic of her ever-expansive brand. The 17-year-old has evolved into a cultural phenomenon over her career.

Her loyal fanbase is known not to withstand any kind of slander against their icon, and they recently came out in full support of the teenage sensation online.

Some seemed genuinely confused as to why exactly DaBaby was beefing with the dancer, singer, YouTuber, and fashion icon in the first place:

DaBaby is going to need to explain that Jojo Siwa bar because I am confusion pic.twitter.com/T0IDyzMrkj — Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) February 20, 2021

From slamming the 29-year-old for going after their queen to hilariously memeing the entire situation, Twitter certainly had a field day:

DaBaby dissin JoJo Siwa for absolutely no reason 😭😭 this one of the craziest crossover episodes we’ve seen so far — FaZe Adapt (@FaZeAdapt) February 21, 2021

jojo siwa when she catches dababy in the streets pic.twitter.com/8L1lOE8z4g — K (@thrashrad) February 21, 2021

Of all the people for Dababy to be beefing with and he picks Jojo Siwa???????? pic.twitter.com/fvaJnZ3TnF — this IS my ministry🇳🇬🇸🇱 (@1009Angiebee) February 20, 2021

Dababy beefing Jojo Siwa?? Hope he knows that she’s taller than him🤣 — zurii2x🤍 (@zurii2x) February 20, 2021

I need a backstory on why DaBaby called Jojo Siwa a bitch pic.twitter.com/fSX2AJktom — Spiritually Tyra🔮🌙✨ (@spirituallytyra) February 20, 2021

dababy got no reason calling out jojo siwa like that😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZYHgvE8Ls3 — jv (@Gabagatt) February 21, 2021

DaBaby Suddenly Calls Jojo Siwa a Bitch On His Song in a Lyric:



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/RYKKvRvFXv — Dominique Jackson (@RapSheetTv) February 21, 2021

DaBaby when everyone tells him that JoJo Siwa is a 17 year old white girl who’s on Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/D4usAZ6W3b — Rich (@UptownDCRich) February 21, 2021

Not even tryna hold y’all when I say that JoJo Siwa makes DaBaby’s entire net worth every YEAR https://t.co/Y5KaFDwJH3 — I-??? (@jazzvjack) February 20, 2021

dababy is a grown ass man calling jojo siwa a bitch and for what, to rhyme?



i- men are so fucking weird and annoying asf pic.twitter.com/sMPcYr1Y4Q — princess • sarcasm (@trulyasapphic) February 21, 2021

Jojo siwa when she catch Dababy outside thinking he was her age pic.twitter.com/mALRGyqz2D — 𝙤𝙤𝙥𝙨𖤐 (@oops_pinkk) February 20, 2021

Why did DaBaby include that Jojo Siwa line in his freestyle? 💀 Regardless of rhyme a 29 year old dissing a 17 year old doesn’t sit right with me pic.twitter.com/ZGzpYGbUQS — Vierra (@vierra_music) February 20, 2021

Everyone talkin bout JoJo Siwa beatin dababy ass BUT y’all forget her gf??? They definitely jumpin him and leaving him squished pic.twitter.com/ZcWB6J1ySM — Barri pls.....ppl are concerned (@belligerentbabe) February 21, 2021

no cause why did dababy call jojo siwa a bitch?? is it cause she taller than him? his daughter like her music better or sumn? pic.twitter.com/5lyQO7tW3M — 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒌 𝒍𝒆𝒆 𝒖𝒑𝒅𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔 (@potaylortotstoo) February 20, 2021

jojo siwa on the way to record the dababy diss track pic.twitter.com/mXXTDqgUDE — ☦︎︎ (@DARKWINTERTOKYO) February 21, 2021

Dababy daughter to dababy after she find out he was beefin with Jojo siwa: pic.twitter.com/PPu2wWLYpM — Angie🌻 (@angieseyy) February 21, 2021

Jojo siwa when she hears this: pic.twitter.com/9bGxz6aR1H — sia (rebrand) (@seunistired) February 20, 2021

Jojo Siwa has a maxed out Tesla Model X with her face on it ............... and she’s a foot taller than you https://t.co/kA1Tluytfz — rock (@rauItra) February 20, 2021

Dababy after the all jojo siwa stans find his house address: pic.twitter.com/xiTvu5gsDt — IG:ketchleft (@ketchleft) February 20, 2021

JoJo Siwa rn: pic.twitter.com/Gci4fMN9q9 — the first ethical hater (@neetalife) February 20, 2021

jojo: 🎀🎀🎀

Dababy: pic.twitter.com/kvYJaKsy0o — T A Y B R E H O N (@fioneapple) February 20, 2021

She gon pull up on him like this 🤣🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/heaxuOxeCl — 🥀Lil Ajax🥀 (@LilAjaxx) February 20, 2021

dont know why dababy is coming for jojo siwa when this is their height difference pic.twitter.com/78jOJu3dGu — leon 🍹 (@alchemor) February 21, 2021

DaBaby when he get those lawsuit papers from Jojo Siwa team 😭

pic.twitter.com/OTK2SpnWFY — Peppa Mint (@addis13_mint) February 21, 2021

Dababy decides to have beef.....out of all the people on the INTERNET.....jojo siwa....girl wut?-😭 pic.twitter.com/91WepiYSIh — 🌚🔪@𝒈𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒍.𝒄𝒐𝒎 (@www_whyth0) February 21, 2021

what dababy gonna do when jojo siwa tell him stay in his bum ass place pic.twitter.com/ysTTbC0CcI — fan account. (@numbahonekai) February 21, 2021

Not dababy dissing Jojo siwa as if he doesn't need a step stool to even make eye contact with her pic.twitter.com/cSrgUnvpfW — Cræyola (@Phaggots_inc) February 21, 2021

Isn't Da baby shorter than Jojo Siwa anyways like sit down sir. pic.twitter.com/oeuRHk7Y5I — inactive (@inactivelovers) February 21, 2021

Da Baby’s daughter when she hears her dad dissing Jojo siwa pic.twitter.com/RmIwpEHuQx — princess girl (@bakerindisguise) February 21, 2021

if you call jojo siwa a bitch and she's taller than you, i just wanna remind you that she can literally look over your head 💁🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fewbLhuoGz — 𝒷𝔢•∞ღ𝐓𝐢𝐧𝐚ღ∞⁷𐂂🐋 (@KittyKotekzyx) February 21, 2021

From the looks of the reactions above, DaBaby clearly seems to have touched upon a raw nerve with JoJo Siwa fans worldwide.

The latter recently grabbed headlines by coming out as queer in a powerful and moving Instagram story.

Days later, she revealed her girlfriend, Kylie, to the world, much to the delight of several fans. Her coming-out story has been deemed a beacon of hope for the LGBTQ community and earned plaudits globally.

While it is unclear why DaBaby decided to diss JoJo Siwa, who is much younger than him, he has successfully managed to turn the internet against him by going after one of the world's biggest teen idols.