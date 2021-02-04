Twitter erupts as JoJo Siwa reveals she has a girlfriend

Popular American singer and youth icon JoJo Siwa has sent the internet into a meltdown after she revealed that she has a girlfriend.

In her latest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 17-year-old shared a heartfelt message of appreciation for her girlfriend, who she reveals has been super encouraging of her recent decision to come out as queer.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: JoJo Siwa describes how her girlfriend encouraged her to post the photo that confirmed her coming out. pic.twitter.com/TjNDdJck06 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 4, 2021

In a segment from her recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, JoJo Siwa opens up about her relationship status, revealing that she has an incredibly supportive girlfriend:

"I do have the most amazing, wonderful , perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world . It's not something I'm ashamed of , I just haven't shown the internet yet. "

JoJo Siwa also speaks about the moment she decided to come out to the world with a picture of herself wearing a tee with the caption "Best Gay Cousin" and how her girlfriend supported her immensely via a Facetime call:

"She was super encouraging, she was like "Do it" and so I did it. Even if there are a million people that don't accept it, there is a hundred million that do"

She also went on to share her coming out journey so far and revealed that she is in a long-distance relationship with her girlfriend.

In light of her heartfelt revelation, Twitter was soon abuzz with several reactions as fans responded to JoJo Siwa's relationship status.

"It makes my heart so happy": JoJo Siwa wins hearts online with her coming out story

JoJo Siwa is one of the most popular teenagers in the world and has amassed a huge fanbase comprising millions of young fans.

Having cultivated a bubbly persona over the course of her career, that revolves around unicorns, rainbows and bright colors, the 17-year-old dancer, singer, YouTuber and fashion icon has evolved into a cultural phenomenon.

She took the internet by storm recently, when she decided to post a TikTok to Lady Gaga's popular song 'Born This Way", fuelling intense speculation about her sexuality.

JoJo Siwa soon confirmed these rumors in triumphant fashion, as she came out in an official Instagram live session.

Since then, the internet has been rife with speculation regarding her relationship status. With her recent girlfriend reveal, fans soon took to Twitter to celebrate the news:

Jojo Siwa talking about her girlfriend like it's nothing on TV is my favorite thing, I'm so happy — ʲᵉ ⁿᵉ ˢᵘᶦˢ ᵖᵃˢ (@jesuis_warrior) February 4, 2021

jojo siwa telling jimmy fallon she has the most perfect amazing girlfriend in the world 🥺 — cowboy hat emoji bitch (@noabournexo) February 4, 2021

JOJO SIWA HAS A GIRLFRIEND ??-?-??????? OMG OMG — fritz (@pickIeisland) February 4, 2021

jojo siwa talking about her girlfriend has me crying happy tears 🥺 pic.twitter.com/CxiCFFSG4S — rebecca 🧸 (@bIindeye) February 4, 2021

jojo siwa saying that she has a girlfriend on tv ugh i love her — ash (@gcdkiller) February 4, 2021

awww I'm watching the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, & JoJo Siwa just said she has a girlfriend & gushed about how beautiful the gf is🥺 #FallonTonight — Desire #Simmer #BlackSimmer 🏳️‍🌈 (@DesireLuxe) February 4, 2021

jojo siwa talking about her beautiful wonderful girlfriend is very therapeutic — emma !!! (@troyeshalcyon) February 4, 2021

The happiness radiating off of her as she talks about it is just perfect — SalomeaArtistry (@ArtistrySalomea) February 4, 2021

This is so powerful! So happy for her! She’s definitely going to inspire those who look up to her to embrace themselves! — ᴮᴱ Jay White Is Back!!!!!!! (@AnnetteReid247) February 4, 2021

"If I lost everything that I’ve created because of being myself and because of loving who I want to love, I don’t want it.” - 👑 @itsjojosiwa on coming out, The Tonight Show pic.twitter.com/nM2I87zC5s — whembley (@whembleysewell) February 4, 2021

JOJO SIWA HAS A GF?? IM SO HAPPY FOR HER pic.twitter.com/rYJQa5sVSA — sam 🍭 911 spoilers (@silentmvies) February 4, 2021

JOJO SIWA TALKING ABOUT HOW HAPPY SHE IS WITH HER GIRLFRIEND YOU GUYS IM SO HAPPY FOR HER pic.twitter.com/Tt8xtEfZkS — — pau 💭 (@FERALZONES) February 4, 2021

JOJO SIWA HAS A GIRLFRIEND pic.twitter.com/6OwSUhjaDx — alex / arti 📺: tos (@CATFOLKFILMS) February 4, 2021

jojo siwa has a girlfriend /pos pic.twitter.com/YiJFDGDRW0 — bat .-. (@gothdanhowell) February 4, 2021

JOJO SIWA HAS A GIRLFRIEND? THATS SO CUTE wtf 🥺 the way she smiles when she’s just talking about her stop i’m so emo. — chas (@chastitychloee) February 4, 2021

“i was in the phone with my girl” Jojo Siwa the icon has a girlfriend 🥺🥺🥺 i love this, i love her, she’s so cute! 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZdyT8KHH1Y — El Secreto de Scylla 🔥 (@BarbarenaEn) February 4, 2021

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, the online community can't seem to stop gushing over JoJo Siwa's wholesome reaction while speaking about her girlfriend.

Over the course of her musical career, Siwa has built up a thriving social media presence, transforming her into a global phenomenon.

Her popularity has won her numerous accolades like multiple Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and, most recently, a place on TIME's elite list of the "100 Most Influential People in the World" for 2020.

Despite being subjected to an unfortunate swatting incident recently, the youth icon continues to maintain her cheerful visage, as she embarks on her new journey as an inspirational role model for several young teens across the globe.