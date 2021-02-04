Twitter erupts as JoJo Siwa reveals she has a girlfriend

Popular American singer and youth icon JoJo Siwa has sent the internet into a meltdown after she revealed that she has a girlfriend.
In her latest appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 17-year-old shared a heartfelt message of appreciation for her girlfriend, who she reveals has been super encouraging of her recent decision to come out as queer.
In a segment from her recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, JoJo Siwa opens up about her relationship status, revealing that she has an incredibly supportive girlfriend:
"I do have the most amazing, wonderful , perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world . It's not something I'm ashamed of , I just haven't shown the internet yet. "
JoJo Siwa also speaks about the moment she decided to come out to the world with a picture of herself wearing a tee with the caption "Best Gay Cousin" and how her girlfriend supported her immensely via a Facetime call:
"She was super encouraging, she was like "Do it" and so I did it. Even if there are a million people that don't accept it, there is a hundred million that do"
She also went on to share her coming out journey so far and revealed that she is in a long-distance relationship with her girlfriend.
In light of her heartfelt revelation, Twitter was soon abuzz with several reactions as fans responded to JoJo Siwa's relationship status.
"It makes my heart so happy": JoJo Siwa wins hearts online with her coming out story
JoJo Siwa is one of the most popular teenagers in the world and has amassed a huge fanbase comprising millions of young fans.
Having cultivated a bubbly persona over the course of her career, that revolves around unicorns, rainbows and bright colors, the 17-year-old dancer, singer, YouTuber and fashion icon has evolved into a cultural phenomenon.
She took the internet by storm recently, when she decided to post a TikTok to Lady Gaga's popular song 'Born This Way", fuelling intense speculation about her sexuality.
JoJo Siwa soon confirmed these rumors in triumphant fashion, as she came out in an official Instagram live session.
Since then, the internet has been rife with speculation regarding her relationship status. With her recent girlfriend reveal, fans soon took to Twitter to celebrate the news:
As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, the online community can't seem to stop gushing over JoJo Siwa's wholesome reaction while speaking about her girlfriend.
Over the course of her musical career, Siwa has built up a thriving social media presence, transforming her into a global phenomenon.
Her popularity has won her numerous accolades like multiple Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards and, most recently, a place on TIME's elite list of the "100 Most Influential People in the World" for 2020.
Despite being subjected to an unfortunate swatting incident recently, the youth icon continues to maintain her cheerful visage, as she embarks on her new journey as an inspirational role model for several young teens across the globe.Published 04 Feb 2021, 13:00 IST