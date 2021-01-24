JoJo Siwa swatted at her home, moments after coming out as gay

Popular American singer and youth icon JoJo Siwa recently became a victim of swatting, moments after coming out as gay.

The 17-year old teenage star looked ecstatic, proudly acknowledged her sexual orientation in an Instagram live video.

Ever since a recent TikTok video of her lip-syncing to Lady Gaga's iconic song "Born This Way" went viral all over social media, the internet was rife with speculation. Fans pondered over the teenage star's sexual orientation.

JoJo Siwa confirmed this in a heartwarming video, basking in the glory of coming out and stating that it felt "awesome."

JoJo Siwa speaks candidly about coming out in new Instagram Live:



"I have never, ever, ever been this happy before" pic.twitter.com/cCagSiR9xO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 24, 2021

Unfortunately, the joyous occasion was marred by an unsavory swatting incident that reportedly took place at her Los Angeles home. This took plce moments after she hosted her Instagram Live session.

JoJo Siwa was swatted at her Los Angeles home after her Instagram Live talking about her coming out. pic.twitter.com/1A7DV1yNdV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 24, 2021

Swatting primarily revolves around hoax calls directed at the emergency services.

It is a phenomenon that is increasingly being used to harass notable personalities online. Swatting is one of the biggest issues that celebrities have to deal with today, and it happening frequently now.

Twitter extends support to JoJo Siwa after reported swatting incident

JoJo Siwa was LAPD members. Considering how momentous the occasion was for the teenage sensation and her fans, it was really disheartening to see a random trouble-maker dampen her spirit.

Many of her fans expressed their thoughts online, and condemned the practice of swatting and the dangers it entails in today's society. Here are some of the tweets:

Apparently JoJo Siwa lives in my neighborhood and I found that out because some asshole “swatted” her and told the cops she had a gun and was firing shots. 🤦🏻‍♀️ People suck. — Alison Golub (@alibrooke4ever) January 24, 2021

It is absolutely terrifying to have your door kicked down and a bunch of people storm in pointing guns at your face. Whoever did this is lucky no one was physically hurt. — Chelsea (@itschelsseeaaa) January 24, 2021

Jojo Siwa getting swatted after one of her most influential days ever. People suck. 😑 — BRIZ 💀🦥 (@brizmullen) January 24, 2021

the fact that Jojo Siwa was swatted really shows that LGBTQ+ folk are never truly welcome, regardless of who you are.

pathetic fucking worms just do this shit. — undercover bean bag 1312 (@illusorydyke) January 24, 2021

WHO SWATTED JOJO SIWA 😭 YOU ARE GOING TO HELL — deja✰☻ (@kiwideja) January 24, 2021

i'm so filled with rage my heart is constantly breaking about how lgbt people will never be able to just live without shit like this happening — aliyah (@a1iyahswrld) January 24, 2021

what the fuck? someone swatted jojo siwa just because she came out?? SHE'S STILL YOUNG AND YOU HAVE TO GIVE SOMEONE THIS KIND OF TRAUMA JUST FOR EXPRESSING HERSELF? — blu bear is listening (@ThisIsMiccc) January 24, 2021

someone really watched 17 year old jojo siwa come out and say she’s never been this happy on live and decided that she didn’t deserve to be happy and swatted her........?? — scott ⧗ (@spiderhailee) January 24, 2021

jojo siwa was so happy about her coming out and someone just had to be fucking awful and swatted her. i really hope she's okay and safe — julianne 🦕 (@KENZlESTEW) January 24, 2021

Y’all are disgusting.

Swatting @itsjojosiwa ‘s house? Like.



Let the fucking girl live. — Ally🌟 (@_allyhillier_) January 24, 2021

Fans continue to respond with anger and concern. This incident is another example of the toxic side of internet culture and fame in the digital age.

Fortunately, JoJo Siwa and her family were unscathed and the teenage star looking in good spirits. Siwa is one of the most popular teenagers in the world today. She has millions of young fans and that following is likely to grow with he recent announcement.

As support continues to pour in, JoJo Siwa seems all set to embark on a whole new journey as one of the most popular youth icons in the world.