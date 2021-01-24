JoJo Siwa swatted at her home, moments after coming out as gay

Popular American singer and youth icon JoJo Siwa recently became a victim of swatting, moments after coming out as gay.
The 17-year old teenage star looked ecstatic, proudly acknowledged her sexual orientation in an Instagram live video.
Ever since a recent TikTok video of her lip-syncing to Lady Gaga's iconic song "Born This Way" went viral all over social media, the internet was rife with speculation. Fans pondered over the teenage star's sexual orientation.
JoJo Siwa confirmed this in a heartwarming video, basking in the glory of coming out and stating that it felt "awesome."
Unfortunately, the joyous occasion was marred by an unsavory swatting incident that reportedly took place at her Los Angeles home. This took plce moments after she hosted her Instagram Live session.
Swatting primarily revolves around hoax calls directed at the emergency services.
It is a phenomenon that is increasingly being used to harass notable personalities online. Swatting is one of the biggest issues that celebrities have to deal with today, and it happening frequently now.
Twitter extends support to JoJo Siwa after reported swatting incident
Many of her fans expressed their thoughts online, and condemned the practice of swatting and the dangers it entails in today's society. Here are some of the tweets:
Fans continue to respond with anger and concern. This incident is another example of the toxic side of internet culture and fame in the digital age.
Fortunately, JoJo Siwa and her family were unscathed and the teenage star looking in good spirits. Siwa is one of the most popular teenagers in the world today. She has millions of young fans and that following is likely to grow with he recent announcement.
As support continues to pour in, JoJo Siwa seems all set to embark on a whole new journey as one of the most popular youth icons in the world.
Published 24 Jan 2021, 21:31 IST