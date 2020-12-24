Tfue swatted during a live Minecraft stream, panic ensues

Superstar streamer and professional Fortnite player Turner "Tfue" Tenney was reportedly swatted during one of his live streams on Twitch.

During a live stream from his Twitch channel, Tfue was surprised by a SWAT team knocking on his door. The act of "swatting" is an extremely heinous and malicious act where a person misinforms the authorities to get a certain streamer confronted by a SWAT team during one of their streams.

While playing Minecraft on his stream, Tfue heard an unknown person in the background suggesting the streamer to "come out with hands up." Tfue, visibly confused by the statement, got up from his streaming setup and left the frame. However, as he was leaving, Tfue could be heard saying "I have my hands up, sir."

Here's how events unfolded, as Tfue got swatted during his live stream on Twitch.

Tfue swatted while playing Minecraft

Swatting has been a major problem for the past few years, and multiple notable streamers such as Summit1G and N0thing, have fallen victim to it. However, the same incident occurring to an extremely popular and notable figure like Tfue, comes as a major shock to many in the community.

Advertisement

what's going on i was watching tfue speedrun minecraft and suddenly someone screams for him to get out of the house is he getting swatted ??? @TTfue — emia. (@emiadot) December 23, 2020

Tfue really got swatted live on stream and came back put his chat in emote only mode and acted like nothing happened. Legendary — Snap (@snaponic) December 24, 2020

Oh shit Tfue apparently got Swatted... fucking dickheads people that pull this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/sd6b9xIkUS — Kavos (@KavosYT) December 24, 2020

Advertisement

Tfue got swatted. How are people so cold that they take time out of their days hoping someone gets hurt by being swatted? fkn weird man — hammy 🌟 (@qtHammy) December 24, 2020

After getting called outside by the SWAT team, there was a period of more than 10 minutes when Tfue was gone. After returning to his stream, Tfue sat quietly with a smile on his face as he stared at the camera for a while. Following this Tfue returned to playing Minecraft without even paying any heed to what had just happened.

Nevertheless, it seemed like the person who had committed the malicious act of calling a SWAT team on Tfue wasn't done yet. Within a few minutes of Tfue returning to his stream, someone named "Quad" dropped a $5 tip for Tfue with the message "Get Swated."

Advertisement

However, Tfue, being calm as he is, responded with an extremely well composed and sportsman like, "nice man, you really got me...got me real good."

In spite of swatting turning into a major harassment issue for streamers, the authorities are yet to implement a proper system to stop such incidents from repeating in the future.