"Fall in love with your best friend": JoJo Siwa's girlfriend, Kylie, shares a heartfelt post 

Teen sensation and youth icon JoJo Siwa recently took to social media to reveal her girlfriend Kylie's identity by dedicating a heartfelt Instagram post for her.
JoJo Siwa decided to go public with her relationship by posting a series of pictures. Her relationship status has been a source of speculation since announcing that she had a girlfriend on The Jimmy Fallon Show.
After being best friends for over a year, they began dating from January 8, 2021. JoJo Siwa revealed that this is the happiest she has ever been.
"She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world."
In response, Kylie came up with a heartfelt post of her own. She reciprocated JoJo Siwa's feelings and expressed the affection she has for her.
Referring to JoJo Siwa as "sharky," she summed up her emotions with the following caption:
"Fall in love with your best friend, guys. It's the best feeling in the entire world. "
Their story has led to an outpouring of support online. Fans gushed over the wholesomeness of it all.
Fans can't seem to get enough of JoJo Siwa x Kylie
JoJo Siwa took the internet by storm recently when she posted a TikTok to Lady Gaga's popular song Born This Way. It fuelled intense speculation about her sexuality.
She eventually decided to come out to the world with a picture of herself. She was wearing a tee with the caption "Best Gay Cousin Ever."
The 17-year-old pop idol triumphantly confirmed these rumors. She officially came out in an Instagram live session soon after.
JoJo Siwa was very candid about her relationship status on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She revealed that Kylie had been an incredibly supportive girlfriend.
With Kylie officially revealed to the world, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions. Fans were in a frenzy over the newest couple on the block.
Having overcome an unfortunate swatting incident recently, the youth icon's latest revelation will help make her an emblem of hope for the LGBTQ community.
Several of her fans have been immensely grateful for opening the floodgates for triumphantly claiming one's identity.
Published 09 Feb 2021, 18:56 IST