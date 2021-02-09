"Fall in love with your best friend": JoJo Siwa's girlfriend, Kylie, shares a heartfelt post 

Teen sensation and youth icon JoJo Siwa recently took to social media to reveal her girlfriend Kylie's identity by dedicating a heartfelt Instagram post for her.

JoJo Siwa decided to go public with her relationship by posting a series of pictures. Her relationship status has been a source of speculation since announcing that she had a girlfriend on The Jimmy Fallon Show.

After being best friends for over a year, they began dating from January 8, 2021. JoJo Siwa revealed that this is the happiest she has ever been.

"She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world."

In response, Kylie came up with a heartfelt post of her own. She reciprocated JoJo Siwa's feelings and expressed the affection she has for her.

Referring to JoJo Siwa as "sharky," she summed up her emotions with the following caption:

"Fall in love with your best friend, guys. It's the best feeling in the entire world. "

Their story has led to an outpouring of support online. Fans gushed over the wholesomeness of it all.

Advertisement

Fans can't seem to get enough of JoJo Siwa x Kylie

JoJo Siwa took the internet by storm recently when she posted a TikTok to Lady Gaga's popular song Born This Way. It fuelled intense speculation about her sexuality.

She eventually decided to come out to the world with a picture of herself. She was wearing a tee with the caption "Best Gay Cousin Ever."

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

The 17-year-old pop idol triumphantly confirmed these rumors. She officially came out in an Instagram live session soon after.

JoJo Siwa was very candid about her relationship status on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She revealed that Kylie had been an incredibly supportive girlfriend.

Advertisement

With Kylie officially revealed to the world, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions. Fans were in a frenzy over the newest couple on the block.

These were some of the best responses on Twitter:

For everyone questioning the legitimacy of Jojo Siwa’s sexuality, she posted on social media that she is madly in love with her girlfriend of 1 month. Nothing encapsulates the lesbian experience more than that. NOTHING. — Steph Frosch (@ElloSteph) February 9, 2021

best friends to lovers and I'm not okay...I'm so happy for them pic.twitter.com/ZLr5goksip — ema | women ⚢ (@marvelsbian) February 8, 2021

who wants to be the kylie to my jojo siwa 😍😍😍😍 — kol!!1 (@kolwowie) February 9, 2021

Advertisement

JOJO SIWA AND HER GIRLFRIEND ARE EVERYTHING TO ME pic.twitter.com/U5ETfWdaJv — rooney | ceo of domestic moceit (@ALEXCL4REMONT) February 8, 2021

jojo siwa and her gf kylie 🥺 i cant even begin to put into words how happy this makes me. seeing jojo open so many doors for other little sapphics to come out proudly. she’s everything. thank you jojo. pic.twitter.com/SmeAYnaPK1 — the actual best sapphics (@THESAPPHlCS) February 9, 2021

me: “don’t fall for for your best friend it’s the worst thing you could ever do to yourself”



kylie (jojo siwa’s gf): “fall in love with your best friend, guys. it’s the best feeling in the world” pic.twitter.com/UhMNhua7wc — bianca (@gomeztiddies) February 9, 2021

Advertisement

IM LITERALLY CRYING pic.twitter.com/GpffH3Dxag — ema | women ⚢ (@marvelsbian) February 8, 2021

im really going through it rn... they're so cute! someone love me like this please 🥺😭pic.twitter.com/Hkjy4Pg5SJ — ... (@bangtwice_tingz) February 8, 2021

I am so happy for all of the young LGBTQ+ folks who now have such an incredible person to look up to. The importance of Jojo Siwa living her truth CANNOT be overstated. https://t.co/KeSbioyJgw — Bernie 👕 (@Bernie__T) February 4, 2021

Advertisement

jojo siwa is going to be so influential for the next generation of lgbtq+ kids, and im so happy. — dewey🤠 (@deweyjcooper) February 4, 2021

jojo siwa and her girlfriend are so cute, it’s so amazing that lgbtq kids will have someone to look up to that they can relate to omfg I’m emotional 🥺😭 — Allie 🏳️‍🌈 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 (@taybeautifulll) February 8, 2021

i fucking love jojo siwa man. what she has done for the future of the lgbtq+ community is so incredible and will help so many young people to come out and to be themselves — ames ♡︎ (@tpwkstxles) February 9, 2021

Having overcome an unfortunate swatting incident recently, the youth icon's latest revelation will help make her an emblem of hope for the LGBTQ community.

Several of her fans have been immensely grateful for opening the floodgates for triumphantly claiming one's identity.