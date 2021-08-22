Lisa is Coming: Fans excited for BLACKPINK idol’s solo debut after poster release

BLACKPINK idol Lisa's solo debut release was closely hinted at by the band's official social networking site. They put up a poster image for the soon-to-be-released solo debut in which Lisa's image is blurred. This debut is coming after much anticipation from fans and hence, the excitement around it is sky high.

The teaser image on Instagram was captioned: "Coming Soon LISA." This has led to speculation that YG Entertainment continues its practice of keeping solo debut titles simple and apt. For instance, Jennie's solo song was titled SOLO, and Rose's mini album was titled R. Therefore, the chances of Lisa's album being titled "Lisa" are high.

Fans excited for BLACKPINK Lisa's much-awaited solo release

Fans of the idol have been asking for a solo release for a very long time now. However, it was delayed for unknown reasons while the other members of the group continued to work on their individual music. This resulted in outrage from fans.

Just days before the news of Lisa's solo release was announced, rumors spread online that Lisa would leave YG Entertainment because she was not getting a chance to concentrate on her solo debut. However, this turned out to be untrue as the agency released a statement confirming the release of Lisa's solo album.

♡︎ blinks & lilies, we've been waiting for this moment for a long time, let's do our best for our girl!!!



LISA IS COMING#ArtisteLalisa pic.twitter.com/VE1Ds2p1ut — ♡︎ ebu!! 🏏 (@tyxpeshit) August 22, 2021

THE QUEEN IS COMING

LISA IS COMING#ArtisteLalisa @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/nJUgQEUwoN — MungDang⁰³²⁷ I ʸᵒᵘ LISA (@rosario53380606) August 22, 2021

IM NOT DONE YELLING LISA IS COMING 😭 pic.twitter.com/KpCsUGJcM0 — aya #NCT127_STICKER (@bubhyuck_) August 22, 2021

'till the sun comes up, i'll be here with you no lie.' she said no lie.

and here we are now, blinks✨

LISA IS COMING to us 👀#ArtisteLalisa pic.twitter.com/1YLK2HckHV — putriaa (@plutoesgurl) August 22, 2021

Fans appreciated the teaser image release and "Lisa's Coming" began trending on Twitter minutes after the reveal on Instagram. BLINKS believes that it is now time for Lisa to shine and has been showering the K-Pop idol with love.

The concept of the album might be about breaking free as the first poster image shows a blurred out form of Lisa in restraints. This would also be extremely appropriate to what Lisa is going through at the moment, as she is breaking free from racism, among other things that she has had to face as a member of BLACKPINK.

The K-Pop idol has had a tough time with cyberbullies who have abused her online racially because she is the only Thai member in the band. However, in BLACKPINK The Movie, Lisa explained how her fans had supported and helped her through some tough times. All of these events may have led to her upcoming debut.

Edited by Sabine Algur