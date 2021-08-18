Why did Nightbirde leave AGT? Tracing the singer’s inspirational journey, which won hearts worldwide

Ohio-based singer Nightbirde won millions of hearts across the globe through her mesmerizing performance and inspirational story after appearing on America’s Got Talent in June. The musician, real name Jane Marczewski, also became Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer contestant after singing her soulful original song, It’s Ok.

The judges and audience were left emotional as Nightbirde crooned the hopeful melody documenting her battle with cancer through the years. Before her performance, the 30-year-old shared she had been suffering from lung, liver, and spinal cancer.

Despite her struggles, the singer showcased her indomitable spirit on the show. Jane further moved the judges, saying:

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy. You are so much more than the bad things that happen to you.”

Nightbirde’s incredible lyrics, vocal prowess, and inspiring journey took the internet by storm. Her song peaked on iTunes and garnered millions of streams on Spotify. The clip of her audition also became the second trending video on YouTube.

Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer also sent the singer straight to the final acts on AGT. Unfortunately, the singer had to exit the music competition due to her deteriorating health condition in a tragic turn of events.

Earlier this month, the fan-favorite took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with the world:

“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT.”

However, she also continued to maintain her positive stance and held on to hope amid the difficult situation:

“Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”

On the August 11 episode of America’s Got Talent, Nightbirde virtually appeared to have a conversation with the judges. She also shared her reaction to the overwhelming love she has received since the audition:

“There is no way I would have ever imagined it. It was a song I wrote in the middle of the night for myself when I needed it. It is beautiful to see the world welcome that song into its own dark night.”

Judge Simon Cowell supported the singer’s decision and called her a “winner”:

“You made a decision, and rightly so, that your health is a priority. You said you actually felt like you let people down. You haven’t let people down. Even though you haven’t competed, you’ve already won.”

Jane has received immense support and admiration from fans since withdrawing from the competition. Thousands of people have taken to social media to send their prayers and good wishes to the singer.

A look into Nightbirde’s moving journey as she continues her battle with life

Singer-songwriter Nightbirde continues her battle with cancer (Image via Instagram/Nightbirde)

Nightbirde is a singer-songwriter based in Zanesville, Ohio. According to the singer’s blog post from 2020, she was reportedly diagnosed with terminal cancer on New Year’s Eve.

Doctors reportedly found innumerable tumors in Jane’s lungs, liver, lymph nodes, spine, and ribs. She was reportedly given three to six months to live. Following several days of treatment, the singer made a miraculous recovery and was declared cancer-free in July 2020.

.. BUT FOREVER THIS TIME. ⚡️ Go ahead and tag someone who needs this!!! pic.twitter.com/ayjTlKOlqV — nightbirde (@_nightbirde) July 21, 2020

However, Jane’s struggles were far from over. The same year, she officially parted ways with her husband. The artist reportedly suffered a “catatonic mental breakdown” after the finalization of her divorce. The tragic events of her life caused her to have physical head trauma.

Nightbirde shared a detailed description of her physical condition on her GoFundMe page:

“I suffered a catatonic mental breakdown, and I barely spoke, ate, or moved from bed for several months. With help from the specialists here, we discovered that the events of this year had caused a physical head trauma. My brain was sending false signals of excruciating pain, and my brain’s ability to process stress and emotion was functioning at just 8%.”

Nightbirde's fundraiser page (Image via GoFundMe)

She had to undergo intense brain wave therapy to treat her mental condition. Unfortunately, the treatment caused the cancerous cells to grow back in her spine, lungs, and liver.

However, Jane decided to rise like a phoenix, taking her musical talent to the stage as Nightbirde. She catapulted to fame after her memorable AGT audition and left millions of people inspired through her story.

Following her noteworthy performance, Nightbirde said:

“I have a two percent chance of survival, but two percent is not zero percent. Two percent is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is.”

More recently, the musician was forced to withdraw from the reality show due to her worsening health. However, Nightbirde continued to spread hope and positivity even when she virtually appeared on AGT to depart from the show officially:

“I cannot say thank you enough for the opportunity to tell my story. We all hurt, we all suffer, and we all have the potential to overcome. It is the most beautiful thing that has ever happened to me.”

The singer is currently raising money for her treatment through a GoFundMe fundraiser. She previously wrote that she is in a “desperate” need of financial help:

“It pains me to ask again for money, but I ask as Moses did when he needed water, and he spoke to the rock, as the friend banging on his neighbor’s door asking for bread in the night. Not because I am entitled to your help, but because I desperately need it.”

The fundraiser that began with a $30K goal has now successfully crossed the half-million mark. As donations continue to pour in, Nightbirde has already raised $500K for her treatment.

Irrespective of her status on America’s Got Talent, Jane now stands as the epitome of strength and positivity. As she continues to fight life-threatening conditions, the world waits to see Nightbirde win the battle for life once again.

