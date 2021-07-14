Who is Scarlett Business? All about the contortionist/drag queen whose exhilarating performance left the AGT judges impressed

Scarlett Business, aka Kyle Cragle, is the latest performer to leave the judges heavily impressed on “America’s Got Talent.” The drag queen won hearts after delivering a breathtaking act of hand balancing and contortion.

Following the onstage introduction, Scarlett Business shared that he would be performing “hand balancing, contortion and a bit of drag.” The judges looked mesmerized right after the performer showcased some of his exhilarating moves.

As the audience cheered on, Simon Cowell commented:

“Well, you put on a show, I like that, you are interesting and have a great personality, a real diva! So I like you.”

A surprised Sofia Vergara asked:

“How you can you do all that with those shoes? I mean, I am in extreme high heels; I was super surprised! You look beautiful, and it was like effortless for you, and you were having so much fun, it was perfect for me.”

Judge Howie Mandel added:

“We have seen contortionists, we have seen hand balancing, but it seemed to be like more fun than I have ever watched it before. You have the energy; you have the stage presence, very good.”

Heidi Klum gave the performer the first nod and said:

“I love it too, Scarlett; I love a girl that can do it all, perform, dance, do the contortion. It was beautiful! You are beautiful to watch. So let’s kick this off this boat with your first yes.”

With three other gigantic “yes’” from the remaining judges, Scarlett Business moved forward in the competition and made his way to the next round of AGT.

Who is Kyle “Scarlett Business” Cragle?

Kyle Cragle, better known by his stage name “Scarlett Business,” is a contortionist and drag performer. Based in Houston, Texas, the 23-year-old is also known as the “jack of all trades.”

He graduated from the National Circus School in Montreal and has won hearts across the globe as an acrobatic performer. Kyle has been passionate about circus and performing arts since childhood and pursued a dream career in the industry.

Beginning his journey as a gymnast, Kyle decided to step into the world of drag three years ago, taking on the name Scarlett Business. He has worked with Cirque du Soleil, joining the company’s international “OVO” tour.

He is also the first acrobatic performer to work as a make-up artist for the acclaimed company. Scarlett Business has performed in 12 different countries and presented an act at the 2015 Pan American Games opening ceremony.

Last year, he was declared the runner-up of the “Tu Si Que Vales” talent competition in Italy.

Scarlett Business’ journey towards America’s Got Talent

Kyle Cragle has already wowed AGT judges through his incredible performance as Scarlett Business. However, the journey towards the stage comes with a lot of effort and hardships.

In pre-taped footage for America’s Got Talent, Kyle Cragle opened up about his profession and talked about his love for performing:

“I am a hand-balancing contortionist. One of the most difficult parts about what I do is that it’s so physical. I train a lot because ever since I was a child, I dreamed of performing on an international stage, so being given this opportunity is a massive deal.”

He further shared his routine and said:

“I put in hundreds if not thousands of hours. There have been hard moments; there have been blood, sweat, and tears because nothing gives me the feeling that performing does. I have trained my entire life for this moment.”

He also spoke about embracing his onstage persona, Scarlett Business:

“There is a moment right before I go on stage where I can really feel that transformation. It’s almost like I am a completely different person, the true essence of who Kyle is.”

The performer is undoubtedly ready to win over the global audience through his future performances in “America’s Got Talent.” Scarlett Business will next perform in the second round of the competition after the auditions end.

