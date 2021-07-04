 "I don't care": Iggy Azalea blackfishing controversy intensifies as singer claps back after facing backlash over new music video

Australian singer Iggy Azalea has been under fire recently for blackfishing in her latest music video “I am the stripclub.” The singer was seen wearing a long, straight, black wig and fans noticed that the singer’s skin was much darker than her actual skin tone.

Azalea, popularly known for her song Fancy, has previously been called out for appropriating black culture. The Aussie-born rapper became known for appropriating a rapping dialect commonly used by African-Americans in the southern US. Azalea's speech dialect is Australian English.

I don’t care… fuck those ppl babe lol — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 2, 2021

While being called out for blackfishing in the latest video, Azalea defended herself by saying that she was “serving” what the fans really wanted. The singer also stated that she looked so because of the red, dim lighting. It was supposed to look like a club.

It’s not about a wig it’s how you’re a whole 4 shades darker when your white Australian . And “those people” are actually just other people of color so you can back track and say “haters” but the way you brush it off doesn’t mean it’s still not problematic and culture allocation — Jesse Rodriguez (@SlumpmanJ) July 3, 2021

Blackfishing refers to mimicing the hairstyle, makeup and culture of black or mixed race people. It has become prevalent in recent years as pop culture icons from the community have become international trendsetters.

This is the color I wear, it’s on the arm color of a tan white person.

I’m not wearing crazy dark makeup at ALL.

Everyone in the club scene looks darker, it’s a club scene!

I’m sick of ppl trying to twist my words or make shit a problem when all I’ve done is try a hair color. pic.twitter.com/CGQIOQiWGD — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2021

and just like that the racism came out — ♑︎ (@nilual) July 2, 2021

Iggy Azalea pushes back

Azalea's make-up artist Eros also defended the singer. He stated that she has worn the same foundation in every scene of the music video. The rapper also went on to defend herself on the same, saying she wore the Armani Luminous Silk Shade 6 Foundation (which is a light medium with an olive undertone).

Fans defended her by saying that she must have gotten darker after several years of tanning but she does not look black.

The singer also added that she is in no way trying to look black. Azalea has been called out several times for trying to appropriate black culture.

People continued to call her out for appropriating black culture and ignoring the advice from community members. A user on social media summed up the general grievance by saying:

"Maybe just hear out the black community for a second.”

….maybe just maybe. Hear out the black community for a second…. — s y i (@syianemariee) July 2, 2021

white people refusing to listen to black voices episode #2965673266 — the baby robert pattinson bit (@effuaibo) July 3, 2021

Iggy Azalea also tweeted several homophobic comments in 2015. She later apologized for doing so.

“Unfortunately in the past, as a young person, I used words I should not have. The last thing I want is for something so careless said to be interpreted as reflective of my character.”

After being called out for blackfishing, Azalea said,

“People will say anything to try and cancel me and it’s actually kinda funny to watch people so worked up over a black wig and smokey eye."

