"This should be illegal": Iggy Azalea slams Britney Spears' dad as she recalls "personally witnessing" his abusive behavior

Britney Spears has received immense support from several celebrities since her revealing speech at the latest conservatorship hearing. Iggy Azalea, who worked with Spears for her 2015 single “Pretty Girls,” also joined the “Free Britney” campaign to extend support.

The #FreeBritney campaign was launched in 2009, demanding Britney Spears’ freedom from the conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears. In the latest hearing, the pop star described her 13-year-long conservatorship as “abusive and traumatizing.”

Azalea shared messages of support on Twitter for Spears’ statement and opened up about "personally witnessing" Jamie Spears’ abusive behavior. The tweet comes days after Britney Spears fans called out the rapper for maintaining silence over the conservatorship issue.

Iggy Azalea tweets in support of Britney Spears saying "It's basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal."

However, on June 26th, 2021, Azalea came to her own defense, saying she had to sign an NDA that would allow Jamie Spears to sue her:

I signed a non disclosure and her father could and probably would sue me. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 26, 2021

She further talked about “reaching out” to Spears and assured the pop star that she can still count on Azalea for support:

I’ve done what I’m supposed to do, I’ve reached out. I’m not supposed to be mindlessly telling you all whatever was happening because half of these people are just here for entertainment not to help.

I actually care & she can use me if she needs my voice.

Leave me alone PLEASE. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) June 26, 2021

During an appearance on “The Ellen Show” in 2016, Azalea shared how Spears’ team searched her residence to make sure she was not a “bad influence” on the pop icon.

Iggy Azalea opens up about Britney Spears' “abusive” conservatorship

On June 23rd, 2021, Britney Spears finally had the chance to address the court regarding her conservatorship directly. In an explosive statement, the singer shared that under her father’s control she was forced to undergo non-consensual therapy, take unnecessary medications, and compelled to work against her will.

She even shared that the conservatorship prevented her from making basic personal choices like getting married and having more children.

Following the statement, Azalea backed Spears’ claims and campaigned for her freedom:

“It’s basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal.”

She also talked about being a “personal witness” of the struggles Spears went through:

“During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up and tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.”

She further opened up about Britney Spears’ restrictions from basic life choices:

“I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre and trivial things: Like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even necessary?”

Azalea also spoke in detail about signing the non-disclosure:

“Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our BMAs performance when I was backstage in the dressing room and told me if I did not sign an NDA he would not allow me on stage. The way he went about getting me to sign a contract, sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show.”

She concluded the note seeking Spears’ freedom once again, mentioning she “should not be forced to co-exist” with Jamie Spears. Meanwhile, Britney Spears is currently vacationing in Hawaii with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

The next court hearing is scheduled to take place on July 14th, 2021. It remains to be seen if Azalea’s public statement against Jamie Spears will be regarded as useful in the conservatorship battle.

