Where is Britney Spears’ mom? Lynne Spears reportedly 'concerned' after her daughter speaks out at Conservatorship hearing

On June 23rd, 2021, Britney Spears finally had a chance to speak directly at the court addressing her longstanding conservatorship. The court order was formulated back in 2008 following the singer's series of mental breakdown incidents in public.

The conservatorship gave Britney’s dad, Jamie Spears, complete authority to regulate the singer’s finances, medical affairs and personal life decisions. This has led the pop star to consistently seek freedom from the conservatorship for the past 13 years.

Spears’ relationship with her father has always been in the limelight due to the conservatorship battle. Meanwhile, critics have always pointed out the absence of her mother’s role in the legal struggle.

Lynne Spears was also largely missing from “Framing Britney Spears,” the documentary that highlights the pop star’s struggle with her conservatorship under Jamie Spears.

After staying out of the public eye for several years, in 2019, Lynne Spears appeared in court in a bid to be a part of Britney Spears’ conservatorship. Although the plea was overruled, she filed another case to be informed of all “special notices” pertaining to the conservatorship.

Several reports also claim that Lynne’s plea specifically mentioned a trust that holds the majority of Britney’s highly valuable assets. Following the “Womanizer” singer’s latest court address, Lynn Spears has reportedly expressed “concerns” about her daughter’s conservatorship.

Britney Spears’ mother express ‘concern’ over daughter’s ongoing conservatorship

In a long-awaited public hearing, Britney Spears spoke to the court yesterday, citing her conservatorship with father Jamie Spears as “abusive” and “traumatizing.” She put up a plea seeking freedom from the conservatorship without the need for further evaluation:

“I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”

During her statement, the Grammy-award winning singer revealed she would also like to sue her family for keeping her under the conservatorship:

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long, it is not good for my heart.”

Spears also accused her family of giving false interviews and spreading lies about the singer:

“It’s not fair they’re telling me lies about me openly. Even my family, they do interviews to anyone they want on news stations. My own family doing interviews, and talking about the situation and making me feel so stupid. And I can’t say one thing. And my own people say I can’t say anything.”

Britney Spears also shared that under the conservatorship, she was forced to undergo therapies, take unnecessary medication and work against her will. The pop icon mentioned she is even restricted from getting married or having children.

According to US Weekly, Lynne’s lawyer, Gladstone Jones, informed that she was “very concerned” for her daughter following the shocking revelations. Lynne’s attorney reportedly asked the judge to grant Britney permission to have her own lawyer.

He also asked the court to give Spears the much-requested freedom from conservatorship, on her mom Lynne’s behalf.

A look into Britney Spears’ relationship with her mother Lynne Spears

Britney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears shares three children with her father Jamie Spears, including the pop star. The pair divorced in 2002, before briefly reconciling around 2010, only to part ways again.

Lynne moved to New York with Britney Spears right before the former was cast in Disney’s “The Mickey Mouse Club.” After the “Baby One More Time” hitmaker skyrocketed to fame, Lynne co-wrote 2001’s “Heart to Heart” with Britney, narrating her daughter’s journey to stardom.

Britney Spears and Lynne Spears (image via Getty Images)

The mother-daughter duo also co-authored a second book titled “A Mother’s Gift,” about teenager Holly and her relationship with mother Wanda. The novel is reportedly based on Britney’s Life.

In 2008, Lynn published a memoir called “Through The Storm,” where she criticized the media treatment of her daughter. In a 2007 interview with Life & Style Magazine, Lynne Spears blamed herself for Britney’s condition post her public breakdown:

"I blame myself. What mother wouldn't? I wish I'd been there more while she was touring but I couldn't be. I had the other kids to look after."

The author also shared that she struggled to cope with her children’s career in the entertainment industry:

"I didn't raise my children to have Hollywood careers. This all just exploded in my face, and big dreams became big headaches.”

Despite being a prominent part of Spears’ initial days of stardom, Lynne was later estranged from her daughter. The duo reportedly reconciled a few years later.

However, not much is known about Lynne’s relationship with her daughter in recent years except for the former’s desire to be a part of Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Lynne Spears will make another public appearance to address the ongoing case in the days to come.

