"Disrespectful and degrading": Addison Rae trolled online after she compares her life to that of Britney Spears 

TikTok star Addison Rae became the subject of online trolls after she recently claimed that she "relates" to the life of the "Princess of Pop" herself, Britney Spears.
In a recent interview with Bustle, the 20-year old TikTok sensation-turned singer opened up about how she can relate to the the immense societal pressure that often exemplifies Britney Spears' "overwhelming" life.
However, her comparison to Spears did not go down well with a majority of the online community, who were left livid by the entire reference.
From labeling it "disrespectful" to "embarrassing," several Twitter users did not mince words as they tore into Addison Rae for what they perceived as an undue and unimaginable comparison.
Addison Rae claims she relates to Britney Spears' "overwhelming" life, and the internet is not happy
Having achieved global stardom via her rapid growth as a TikTok influencer, Addison Rae has been grabbing headlines across multiple avenues of late.
Her unprecedented rise in popularity over the last few months has not only landed her a debut role in "He's All That," the upcoming Hollywood remake of the 1999 cult film " She's All That," but also kickstarted her music career with her debut single "Obsessed."
On the other hand, ever since "Framing Britney Spears," an explosive documentary which captured an initimately poignant glance into the life of one of the biggest pop sensations aired online, public sentiment towards Britney has been extremely supportive.
From capturing the perils of stardom via the excessive hounding of the paparazzi, to exposing her troubled relationships with father Jamie Spears and ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, the revelatory documentary resulted in a mass outpour of support for Britney Spears, which culminated in the viral #FreeBritney movement,
Considering the hardships that Britney has been through when compared to Addison's relatively short career, several fans were left incensed at the undue comparison in light of her recent remarks.
When asked about whether she had seen Framing Britney Spears or not, Addison Rae reflectively answered:
"I definitely can see how that is an overwhelming life. People do come up with narratives around you that aren't necessarily true. I've kind of dealt with that a lot, people being really involved in really personal aspects of your life"
Keeping her statements in mind, here are some of the reactions online, as fans did not take kindly at all to Addison Rae's recent Britney Spears reference:
This recent wave of backlash is further testament to how Addison Rae is often subjected to endless trolling and online criticism.
Just yesterday, she was the subject of a distasteful death hoax, which even caused her to deactivate her Twitter account for a while.
Certainly no stranger to her fair share of criticism, it looks like her recent Britney Spears reference has touched upon a major raw nerve with the online community.