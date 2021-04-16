"Disrespectful and degrading": Addison Rae trolled online after she compares her life to that of Britney Spears 

TikTok star Addison Rae became the subject of online trolls after she recently claimed that she "relates" to the life of the "Princess of Pop" herself, Britney Spears.

In a recent interview with Bustle, the 20-year old TikTok sensation-turned singer opened up about how she can relate to the the immense societal pressure that often exemplifies Britney Spears' "overwhelming" life.

INSTANT REGRET: Addison Rae compares herself to Britney Spears saying she relates to Britney’s overwhelming life. Gets destroyed by Twitter. One person said “This has to be a joke LMAO.” pic.twitter.com/8SDxfQpRH4 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 15, 2021

However, her comparison to Spears did not go down well with a majority of the online community, who were left livid by the entire reference.

From labeling it "disrespectful" to "embarrassing," several Twitter users did not mince words as they tore into Addison Rae for what they perceived as an undue and unimaginable comparison.

Addison Rae claims she relates to Britney Spears' "overwhelming" life, and the internet is not happy

Having achieved global stardom via her rapid growth as a TikTok influencer, Addison Rae has been grabbing headlines across multiple avenues of late.

Her unprecedented rise in popularity over the last few months has not only landed her a debut role in "He's All That," the upcoming Hollywood remake of the 1999 cult film " She's All That," but also kickstarted her music career with her debut single "Obsessed."

On the other hand, ever since "Framing Britney Spears," an explosive documentary which captured an initimately poignant glance into the life of one of the biggest pop sensations aired online, public sentiment towards Britney has been extremely supportive.

From capturing the perils of stardom via the excessive hounding of the paparazzi, to exposing her troubled relationships with father Jamie Spears and ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, the revelatory documentary resulted in a mass outpour of support for Britney Spears, which culminated in the viral #FreeBritney movement,

Considering the hardships that Britney has been through when compared to Addison's relatively short career, several fans were left incensed at the undue comparison in light of her recent remarks.

When asked about whether she had seen Framing Britney Spears or not, Addison Rae reflectively answered:

"I definitely can see how that is an overwhelming life. People do come up with narratives around you that aren't necessarily true. I've kind of dealt with that a lot, people being really involved in really personal aspects of your life"

Keeping her statements in mind, here are some of the reactions online, as fans did not take kindly at all to Addison Rae's recent Britney Spears reference:

Another person said “Not Addison Rae, who does hand motions in a brandy Melville crop top, comparing herself to BRITNEY JEAN SPEARS.” pic.twitter.com/vk7yU71YTQ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 15, 2021

this feels disrespectful, addison posts dancing tiktoks, not denying the stress that comes of being in the public eye, but britney doesn't have control over her own life — swuib (@greedymotivez) April 15, 2021

I have never been so enraged with a statment! @whoisaddison seriously girl? Has the ego and arrogance gone so high up your brain to make a comparison. Like lets just start with talent and make our way to hiring paps unlike britney and etc. Take a seat — Mahnoor (@MizzyMalik13) April 15, 2021

Addison Rae drops one shitty pop song “omg guys I’m so over worked and exhausted. And now I have to post 2 TikToks today, my life is so hard. I even have to post a branded IG story for $5k 🙄 😭” — KG Productions (@KGProductions__) April 15, 2021

she needs to be seriously humbled omfg — boongie (@gaslighttt) April 15, 2021

i had no problem with addison rae until she compared her life to britney's. — marianna (@maridrodz) April 15, 2021

addison rae thinking she‘s on the same level of fame as britney spears is sending me — ًBARCHEATING ANNIVERSARY (@bonIenaism) April 15, 2021

this is so triggering, why do media outlets give tiktokers the worthwhile, kinda degrading to the whole britney spears movement. addison racist pls gtfo 🦡disrespectfully🦡 https://t.co/iW83gY2usa — ricki (@rickivision) April 15, 2021

addison rae comparing herself to britney spears doesn’t sit right w me — haylee 🪐 (@DRUNKANGEL28) April 15, 2021

LOL 😂 this braud has no idea how she “relates” to Britney Spears who was at one time the biggest pop star in the world. Influencers love to give themselves huge credit for being average human beings 🙄🙄 — Jennifer Lee (@Jennylee_beauty) April 14, 2021

I’m sorry but she has no clue what it’s like to be Britney Spears — Robert Gaffney (@azbob19) April 14, 2021

No no no honey, Brittney is an icon. You do not know what it’s like to be her. #Cancelled — Ringalings (@Ashy3688) April 14, 2021

how in the world can she relate to someone successful when she herself is nothing of that sort pic.twitter.com/u260WDLxoX — Britney invented (@hmmarrecar) April 14, 2021

Oop..not the girl who calls the paparazzi on HERSELF saying she relates to Britney Spears girl you tried it 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/561wJGoVfl — Aisha (@Aishalove08) April 14, 2021

Are you fucking kidding me? Addison lives in a mansion, has privledges, and dances for social media for FUN and makes MONEY from it. How the HELL can she compare herself to Britney who went through SO MANY CHALLENGES ever since she was BORN.@whoisaddison #RIPAddisonRae — William (@christ97879260) April 15, 2021

britney spears has been objectified by the media and has had real life struggles for longer than addison rae has been alive and she thinks that they are the same. like sit down — B (@brxdygaga) April 15, 2021

This recent wave of backlash is further testament to how Addison Rae is often subjected to endless trolling and online criticism.

Just yesterday, she was the subject of a distasteful death hoax, which even caused her to deactivate her Twitter account for a while.

Certainly no stranger to her fair share of criticism, it looks like her recent Britney Spears reference has touched upon a major raw nerve with the online community.