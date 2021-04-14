Is Addison Rae dead? #RIPAddisonRae trends over claims that the TikTok star died in a car crash

The latest celebrity to fall prey to a malicious death hoax online is TikTok star-turned singer Addison Rae.

Fans of the TikTok sensation were recently in for a major shock upon logging onto Twitter, as they were greeted with the ominous #RIPAddisonRae hashtag. The viral hoax seems to have originated from a tweet by a now-deactivated Twitter account called "Woman Crave."

Within moments of its posting, claims of Addison Rae being dead soon began to spread like wildfire:

@WomanCrave decided to make a post with hashtag #RIPAddisonRae, only to deactivate once they received backlash and rightfully so. pic.twitter.com/B5XP2RvBAh — Lil Muffin♀ (@b_3cc8) April 14, 2021

In the now-deleted tweet, the account openly mourned the loss of Addison Rae, whom they described as a "legendary pop star and TikToker."

They also claimed that her supposed cause of death was due to a car crash, as they kickstarted the #RIPAddisonRae trend.

In light of this distasteful trend, several members of the online community took to Twitter to call out all those who were popularizing the trend.

Addison Rae deactivates Twitter? Fans debunk viral hoax as they slam the "RIPAddisonRae" hashtag

What makes the trend all the more audacious is the fact that it went viral at a time when Addison Rae was literally hosting an Instagram live session.

Another reason why the trend went viral all over social media is because of similar tweets from a few K-pop stan accounts, which inadvertently ended up involving the whole K-pop community with their tweet:

this is so sad we ought to bring hyunjin back it's what she would've wanted #RIPAddisonRae pic.twitter.com/VHJV3xc5H8 — alex (@BiGTRONCH) April 14, 2021

In the tweet above, the user expressed their desire to bring back Hyunjin of Stray Kids fame, seemingly at the expense of Addison Rae, as the tweet ended with a random #RIPAddisonRae hashtag.

In light of this baseless trend, several Twitter users were left incensed as K-pop fans also joined them in slamming the "disgusting" #RIPAddisonRae trend:

There is no reason why #RIPAddisonRae should be trending right now.. weather you like her or not this is wrong.. plain and simple. pic.twitter.com/UcBMAogpUy — S💘 (@SaltyHearty) April 14, 2021

this is so low wtf ik some people don't like her but this is just :/ — jay. (@favjoo) April 14, 2021

i dont even like addison rae and this is fucking disrespectful — Brandon/Exotic (@DehExotic) April 14, 2021

this is the type of shit that makes people take their own lives. it's not funny, seriously. it's pathetic that everyone in this tag making jokes has to stoop so low just because they don't like somebody. get a hobby 😭 — solar ☆ (@solarmetal) April 14, 2021

why tf you guys make a hashtag like this? idc if you like her or not. she's still a human being. y'all always gotta take something too far. #RIPAddisonRae — syddiespeaks (@SydniWheeler) April 14, 2021

as much as i hate addison... y'all are sick. get off this app n get help #RIPAddisonRae pic.twitter.com/vrSbbftAdG — luna x (@lunaxclipsa) April 14, 2021

i know we all hate addison rae but to make a hashtag pretending shes dead is just sickening. the fact that y’all do stuff like this is really fucked up #RIPAddisonRae — careeses pieces (@ncarise1) April 14, 2021

you guys seriously make people not wanna be part of kpop stan twt bc of shit like #RIPaddisonrae. that shit is fucked up whether you like her or not. y’all would hate if someone did that to your stan. y’all are sick pic.twitter.com/c5o4bPJ33f — 𝚖𝚘𝚛𝚐𝚢𝚗♡ (@beypeachy) April 14, 2021

I know everyone has their opinions on Addison Rae but can y’all not do this with her or anyone in general. Whoever starts these tags are disturbed and gross human beings. If you don’t like someone just ignore them. Don’t start a death hoaxs about them. #RIPAddisonRae pic.twitter.com/mtTXIV2l8y — Thomas Steven (@thomassteven00) April 14, 2021

#RIPAddisonRae

The fact this sick af hashtag is the reason why my fucking faith in humanity is still at -0. pic.twitter.com/RLldOW1D1L — i smell chiccen nuggies 🔞 (@hot_sxuce) April 14, 2021

the hashtag #ripaddisonrae is so sickening, she’s not even dead and people are using this as a trend because of “ boredom “ and because they hate her. Grow the fuck up, I’m not even a fan of her and this shit ain’t funny. — Diana ⁷ (@xodiiianita) April 14, 2021

Others who supported the trend, used it as a means of bringing to light her alleged racist behavior :

#RIPAddisonRae LMAO by shes literally racist and dosent wear a mask and is literally killing people 😐 yall vouching for a racist evil person is beyond me.. and it be the poc too pic.twitter.com/6R4jDxjUUC — my toes are dirty. (@darkietoes) April 14, 2021

Y’all do know that Addison Rae thinks all lives matter, did blackface, and doesn’t wear a mask right?? Or did y’all forget 💀🤭 #RIPAddisonRae pic.twitter.com/5Qxf78v3MH — !Megan! (she/her) (@morethanpilots) April 14, 2021

One Twitter user seems to have aptly summed up the strong duality of perception that prevails when it comes to TikTokers in general:

What makes the situation all the more concerning is the fact that Addison Rae has now apparently deactivated her Twitter account amid the prevailing chaos.

As fandoms continue to duke it out online, the internet's toxic side has once again reared its unsightly head as Addison Rae reels under the effects of an unsavory death hoax.