Justin Timberlake and Perez Hilton slammed by fans for advocating #FreeBritney, as Britney Spears speaks out at conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears fans are slamming Justin Timberlake and Perez Hilton for their sudden support of Spears after largely contributing to damaging her reputation in the past. The outrage comes following Spears' court appearance to address her long battle with the conservatorship.

Spears was first placed under the conservatorship 13 years ago after her public breakdown due to a mental health crisis. The court order gave her father, Jamie Spears, the allowance to have full control over the singer’s finances and personal choices.

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.



Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.



No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

It's official! #BritneySpears has DEMANDED that her conservatorship end. And that it end NOW. And she's impassioned! Speaking so eloquent about the mistreatment that she claims to have received from her father and her team. Wow. Wow. Wow. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/D247eX7MCd — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) June 23, 2021

After years of requests seeking freedom from the conservatorship, the pop star finally had the chance to speak at the court on 23rd June 2021. During the hearing, Spears called her conservatorship “abusive” and pleaded at the court to end it without evaluation:

“I’ve lied and told the whole world “I’m OK and I’m happy.” It’s a lie. I thought maybe if I said that enough maybe I might become happy, because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

The “Baby One More Time” singer further detailed her life under the longstanding conservatorship. She opened up about being forced to undergo medical treatment and go to therapy against her will.

She also spoke about being controlled on professional and personal grounds and requested the court to trust her statements:

“I’m not lying. I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”

Britney Spears’ long struggle against the conservatorship led her large fanbase to launch the #FreeBritney campaign several years ago. Campaigners have consistently demanded the singer’s freedom from the shackles of her father and everyone involved in the conservatorship.

Activists gathered near the Los Angeles court yesterday to continue their demand for the removal of the conservatorship.

Also Read: "I can do better, and I will do better": Justin Timberlake's apology to Janet Jackson and Britney Spears splits opinion

Fans slam Justin Timberlake and Perez Hilton for voicing support towards Britney Spears

Following the pop icon’s public plea to end her conservatorship, many celebrities voiced their support towards Britney Spears online. But when singer Justin Timberlake and gossip columnist Perez Hilton joined the online movement, fans quickly called them out.

In the 2000s, Timberlake and Spears made news for their highly publicized love life. However, their break-up gained even more media attention. Things took a turn for the worse when Timberlake allegedly accused Spears of cheating on him.

Timberlake’s popular “Cry Me A River” video featured a Spears lookalike cheating on the singer. Spears was publicly chastised and scrutinized by the media for the alleged infidelity.

In another interview, Timberlake publicly talked about having a sexual relationship with Spears. Snippets from the radio interview were featured in the NYT documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” causing mass outrage.

Timberlake was previously slammed by Spears' fanbase when he issued a public apology after the documentary's release. Fans have once again called out the ‘N Sync star after he tweeted in support of Spears' freedom yesterday.

F*ck Justin Timberlake too while we at. He intentionally humiliated Britney in the public, manipulated the GP, & made money off her. So yes, it’s f*ck the media, the comedic platforms, other celebrities, and Britney’s family. All of them because they all had a hand in this. — Lady Ty (@ladytynetta24) June 23, 2021

justin timberlake after tweeting about britney and still making it about him pic.twitter.com/AWMxuV7Hy0 — jex. (@jexadecimal) June 24, 2021

We remember what you did to her Justin!!!#FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/j1Py9zJ1O4 — Supernatural TV show fan (@jared_secret) June 24, 2021

Ummm you slut shamed her so shut the fuck up hypocrite ass — Rafa (@ohsorafa) June 24, 2021

Out of ALL the people to finally show Britney Spears some support, JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE?! 😂



That’s hilarious. I’m sorry. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) June 24, 2021

Justin Timberlake ruined Britney's life and also Janet's, yet he was never questioned or held accountable. He went on to build a career for himself after ruining theirs, and they had to pay for it while he built his career off of all the shit he did TO THEM. — shreya⁷✜ (ia) (@bisexualsforkth) June 23, 2021

Two men tweeted today that are partially responsible for the current state of @britneyspears conservatorship, @jtimberlake and @ThePerezHilton, they are not forgiven or redeemed for their actions. They’re still RESPONSIBLE. #FreeBritney — Wesley Copper (@wescop) June 24, 2021

Perez Hilton and Justin Timberlake must think we have amnesia pic.twitter.com/PHE4GG8c4W — Tristin Brown (@trisquire) June 24, 2021

TBH it's pretty disingenuous that the very men (Justin Timberlake and P*r*z H*l*o* who have essentially made a career/gained clout from publicly humiliating Britney Spears are the same ones who're now voicing "support" when that energy was never there. https://t.co/SkAvrSpVJi — Vanessa Clark (@FoxxyGlamKitty) June 24, 2021

To everyone involved in the Britney Spears situation including her family, the lawyers, Justin Timberlake, P*r*z Hilton, and the tabloids to name a few… #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/QNy3CsClPE — Carolyn Quimby (@CarolynQuimby) June 24, 2021

Meanwhile, columnist Perez Hilton has been criticized for his constant public slander of Britney Spears during the darkest period of her life. The gossip writer has been called out for making terrible jokes about Spears' mental health in the past.

He allegedly edited notorious memes on the singer, calling her a “mess,” an “unfit mother,” and even spreading rumors about a fake sex tape. Hilton endorsed a T-shirt with a “Why Couldn’t It Be Britney?” quote following Heath Ledger’s death.

The relationship of Perez Hilton and Britney Spears: a thread pic.twitter.com/P15szG9r2B — brody ☆ (@britmebaby) April 7, 2020

Also Read: "Disrespectful and degrading": Addison Rae trolled online after she compares her life to that of Britney Spears

Following the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary, Hilton expressed regret for his menacing ways of treating the pop star. But in the same documentary, he endorsed the conservatorship.

Hence Hilton’s latest support towards the #FreeBritney movement did not sit well with fans.

Perez Hilton is really nasty like you the main one that was posting all those articles tearing that lady to pieces and now you wanna act like you care....kick the 🪑 and swing — ☽ (@Abalisah) June 23, 2021

Perez Hilton SPENT years terrorizing Britney Spears. He can go to H*LL. No one cares about what he has to say now about her at this point. — 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 (@MJFINESSELOVER) June 24, 2021

i got something for perez hilton’s nasty ass too… this redemption arc shit he’s trying to lead won’t run with me given how he wished death on britney and made fun of her addiction issues among other things he did in the 2000s🤨 — j (@fevernostaIgia) June 23, 2021

If there’s anything that the Britney Spears situation has underscored for me, is the fact that famous people are regular human beings. Perez Hilton, internet trolls, & gossip columnists who delighted in her suffering (& in some cases made money from it) should be ashamed. — Anne Boleyn (Sussex Supporter) (@TudorChick1501) June 24, 2021

Perez Hilton just went on his YouTube channel and cried about everyone telling him how much of a piece of shit he is for how he has treated Britney Spears over the years. Cry some more bitch. — loud dame (@Sandernista412) June 24, 2021

Perez Hilton and all other major tabloids right now tweeting in support of #FreeBritney after spending years purposefully mocking, humiliating, and degrading her pic.twitter.com/TaMKePYeuh — Emily (@emilybernay) June 23, 2021

Perez Hilton coming on the internet acting like an advocate for Britney after capitalizing off her pain for a decade is truly pathological. — Mikey (@kthxbiopsy) June 23, 2021

not perez hilton acting like a performative activist during the #FreeBritney movement after mocking and bashing her in the media 🥴 pic.twitter.com/J6FlDxnAlz — #FREEBRITNEY ♡︎ (@heyitskariema) June 23, 2021

Justin Timberlake & Perez Hilton big nasty asses thrived off the downfall & humiliation of Britney for yrs. Now all of a sudden their moral compass has been unlocked. They can go to hell. pic.twitter.com/5MeZJXtlbD — Rachel. (@_loveRachel_) June 24, 2021

Perez Hilton and Justin Timberlake are really out here trying to do clean up on aisle “we know we did Britney wrong” pic.twitter.com/wXaVoLFPdz — Qondi 💛 🐝 🇺🇸🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@QondiNtini) June 24, 2021

As critics and fans continue to pour in their opinions on the ongoing issue online, the consequence of Spears’ latest court address remains to be seen. Following the singer’s 20 minute statement, the court went into recess and stopped the public broadcasting of the hearing.

The next court hearing is reportedly scheduled for July 14th, 2021.

Also Read: What is Britney Spears' net worth? All about pop star's fortune as she gears up for conservatorship battle with father

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen