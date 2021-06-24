Justin Timberlake and Perez Hilton slammed by fans for advocating #FreeBritney, as Britney Spears speaks out at conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears fans are slamming Justin Timberlake and Perez Hilton for their sudden support of Spears after largely contributing to damaging her reputation in the past. The outrage comes following Spears' court appearance to address her long battle with the conservatorship.
Spears was first placed under the conservatorship 13 years ago after her public breakdown due to a mental health crisis. The court order gave her father, Jamie Spears, the allowance to have full control over the singer’s finances and personal choices.
After years of requests seeking freedom from the conservatorship, the pop star finally had the chance to speak at the court on 23rd June 2021. During the hearing, Spears called her conservatorship “abusive” and pleaded at the court to end it without evaluation:
“I’ve lied and told the whole world “I’m OK and I’m happy.” It’s a lie. I thought maybe if I said that enough maybe I might become happy, because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.”
The “Baby One More Time” singer further detailed her life under the longstanding conservatorship. She opened up about being forced to undergo medical treatment and go to therapy against her will.
She also spoke about being controlled on professional and personal grounds and requested the court to trust her statements:
“I’m not lying. I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money. And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested.”
Britney Spears’ long struggle against the conservatorship led her large fanbase to launch the #FreeBritney campaign several years ago. Campaigners have consistently demanded the singer’s freedom from the shackles of her father and everyone involved in the conservatorship.
Activists gathered near the Los Angeles court yesterday to continue their demand for the removal of the conservatorship.
Also Read: "I can do better, and I will do better": Justin Timberlake's apology to Janet Jackson and Britney Spears splits opinion
Fans slam Justin Timberlake and Perez Hilton for voicing support towards Britney Spears
Following the pop icon’s public plea to end her conservatorship, many celebrities voiced their support towards Britney Spears online. But when singer Justin Timberlake and gossip columnist Perez Hilton joined the online movement, fans quickly called them out.
In the 2000s, Timberlake and Spears made news for their highly publicized love life. However, their break-up gained even more media attention. Things took a turn for the worse when Timberlake allegedly accused Spears of cheating on him.
Timberlake’s popular “Cry Me A River” video featured a Spears lookalike cheating on the singer. Spears was publicly chastised and scrutinized by the media for the alleged infidelity.
In another interview, Timberlake publicly talked about having a sexual relationship with Spears. Snippets from the radio interview were featured in the NYT documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” causing mass outrage.
Timberlake was previously slammed by Spears' fanbase when he issued a public apology after the documentary's release. Fans have once again called out the ‘N Sync star after he tweeted in support of Spears' freedom yesterday.
Meanwhile, columnist Perez Hilton has been criticized for his constant public slander of Britney Spears during the darkest period of her life. The gossip writer has been called out for making terrible jokes about Spears' mental health in the past.
He allegedly edited notorious memes on the singer, calling her a “mess,” an “unfit mother,” and even spreading rumors about a fake sex tape. Hilton endorsed a T-shirt with a “Why Couldn’t It Be Britney?” quote following Heath Ledger’s death.
Also Read: "Disrespectful and degrading": Addison Rae trolled online after she compares her life to that of Britney Spears
Following the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary, Hilton expressed regret for his menacing ways of treating the pop star. But in the same documentary, he endorsed the conservatorship.
Hence Hilton’s latest support towards the #FreeBritney movement did not sit well with fans.
As critics and fans continue to pour in their opinions on the ongoing issue online, the consequence of Spears’ latest court address remains to be seen. Following the singer’s 20 minute statement, the court went into recess and stopped the public broadcasting of the hearing.
The next court hearing is reportedly scheduled for July 14th, 2021.
Also Read: What is Britney Spears' net worth? All about pop star's fortune as she gears up for conservatorship battle with father
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.