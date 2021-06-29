"I've only loved, adored, and supported my sister": Jamie Lynn Spears breaks silence, speaks out about Britney Spears' conservatorship

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spears has finally spoken up about the former's conservatorship battle with their father Jamie Spears. Lynn took to her Instagram to discuss her opinion on Britney Spears' current legal fight.

The video comes days after the online community broadly criticized Jamie Lynn Spears for turning off her Instagram comments following Britney Spears' speech at the latest conservatorship hearing.

CLAP BACK: Jamie Lynn Spears responds to backlash for not publicly supporting her sister Britney’s effort to end her conservatorship. Jamie says “If ending the conservatorship, if flying to Mars, or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that.” pic.twitter.com/Q3Ch5X07sm — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 28, 2021

Britney's fanbase has always called out Jamie Lynn for her silence regarding her sister's conservatorship struggle. It was also pointed out that the latter was largely missing from the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary.

Fans were further enraged after Britney Spears' revealing statements about her family at the June 23rd court hearing. They flocked to Jamie Lynn's Instagram comments in large numbers, prompting her to turn off the section.

In response, the "Sweet Magnolias" actor received further backlash from the internet. And in the latest video, Jamie Lynn revealed that she had maintained silence on the matter so far because she wanted her sister "to speak for herself."

Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about Britney Spears' conservatorship in new video

The pop icon's longstanding battle with conservatorship has made headlines over the past 13 years. The #FreeBritney campaign was launched by fans to repeatedly demand her freedom from conservatorship under her father.

The same fans also consistently questioned Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn Spear's role in the conservatorship. Critics have always decried Lynn's lack of public voice regarding the issue.

However, the 30-year-old finally decided to open up about Britney in her latest Instagram story.

Jamie Lynn mentioned that she felt it was not her place to say anything until Britney had the chance to speak. The former also decided to follow her sister's lead now that the singer has opened up in public:

"Now that she [Britney Spears] has very clearly spoken and said what she had to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say."

Lynn shared that she has always "loved and adored" her sister:

"Since the day I was born, I have only loved, adored, and supported my sister. I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this b******t. I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has done so many times before because I have nothing to gain or lose either way."

Britney Spears with her sister Jamie Lynn Spears (Image via Getty Images)

She mentioned that she has only wanted to remain Britney Spear's sister throughout her life:

"I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness. I have made a very conscious choice in my life to participate in her life as her sister."

She also acknowledged questions about her lack of public support towards Britney Spears:

"Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I support my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I'll support her long after. I have paid my freaking bills since I was ten years old. Not that I owe the public anything because my sister knows I support her."

She further stated that she is her own person:

"I am not my family. I am my own person, and I am speaking for myself."

During the conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears openly called out her family and admitted that she would like to sue them:

"I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them."

Jamie Lynn Spears also shared that she is proud of her sister for opening up:

"I'm so proud of her for using her voice. I'm so proud of her for requesting new counsel as I told her many years ago; oh, not in a public platform but just in a personal conversation between two sisters."

She concluded by saying she supports Britney Spears in seeking freedom from the conservatorship:

"If ending the conservatorship and flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that 100% because I support my sister; I love my sister."

Britney Spears is reportedly on vacation to Hawaii with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, following the direct court appeal. It remains to be seen if the 39-year-old acknowledges her sister's public address in the coming days.

