What did Britney Spears' sister do to her? Jamie Lynn Spears' decision to turn off Instagram comments sparks severe backlash online

Britney Spears' younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has landed in hot waters after turning off her Instagram comments following the former’s latest court hearing. After a 13-year long struggle, Britney Spears was finally given a chance to directly address the court regarding her conservatorship.

On June 23rd, 2021, Britney Spears spoke to Judge Brenda J. Penny over 20 minutes seeking freedom from the conservatorship under her father without further evaluation. During her testimony, the pop star called the conservatorship “traumatizing” and “abusive.”

Britney Spears was placed under the conservatorship in 2008 following two incidents of public breakdowns due to mental health issues. The court order gave her father, Jamie Spears, complete authority to control the singer’s finances, estates, trusts, medical affairs, and personal life decisions.

Meanwhile, Spears’ fans launched the #FreeBritney campaign to seek the pop icon’s freedom from the conservatorship. The movement inspired the NYT to launch a documentary called “Framing Britney Spears” earlier this year.

Although the documentary shed light on the musician’s relationship with her father, critics questioned the prominent absence of her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, and her mother, Lynne Spears, in the documentary.

Jamie Lynn Spears has mostly maintained silence regarding Britney Spears' conservatorship over the years. Despite being a part of the media industry herself, she never actively stood up for her sister.

Britney Spears opens up about her family during conservatorship hearing

In the latest court hearing, Britney Spears reportedly opened up about wanting to sue her family for keeping her under the conservatorship:

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.”

She even shared that the conservatorship made her work against her will, take forceful therapies, unnecessary medications and even prevented her from getting married and extending her family. The “Baby One More Time” hitmaker also accused her family of not standing up against the abuse:

“Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. Anything that happened to me had to be approved by my dad… He was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing.”

Spears also mentioned that her family would never want the conservatorship to end:

“And considering my family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years, I won’t be surprised if one of them has something to say going forward, and say, “We don’t think this should end, we have to help her.” Especially if I get my fair turn exposing what they did to me.”

The revealing statement from the pop icon angered her fanbase even further. Fans flocked to Jamie Lynn Spears’ Instagram comments asking her to comment on Britney’s situation.

In response, Jamie Lynn ended up turning her off her comments section, earning severe backlash from the online community.

Fans call out Jamie Lynn Spears for being silent about Britney Spears' conservatorship

Britney Spears fans have long asked Jamie Lynn Spears to open up about her singer’s situation. They have also expressed disappointment with Lynn’s lack of voice on the issue.

Jamie Lynn Spears came under limelight for essaying the childhood role of Britney’s character in “Crossroads.” She later went on to work in Nickelodeon’s “All That,” rising to prominence with popular sitcom “Zoey 101.” Lynn currently appears in Netflix’s “Sweet Magnolias.”

Lynn was first involved in Britney Spears' conservatorship after she was appointed a trustee of the SJB Revocable Trust in 2018. The inclusion made critics question Lynn’s silence even more.

Appointing Jamie Lynn Spears as the trustee to Britney fortune doesn’t make any sense. That’s her little sister like.. wtf? Went from her Dad to her little sis? How did they by pass Britney? #FREEBRITNEY — Goldilox (@goldiloxx97) August 30, 2020

However, the actor once lashed out at a fan who asked her to talk about Britney’s mental health:

“You have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health issues and personal matters.”

Britney’s latest explosive reveal about her family made people call out Jamie Lynn Spears once again. The latter’s move to turn off her Instagram comments did not sit well with fans either. Critics took to Twitter to criticize Lynn’s actions over the years:

INSTANT REGRET: Jamie Lynn Spears deactivates comments on Instagram after getting backlash for remaining silent following Britney Spears’s conservatorship testimony. pic.twitter.com/aMtjEt5yrx — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 25, 2021

Family portrait of the princess Britney Spears holding her sister Jamie Lynn Spears #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/gcgCbD8O1q — JessicaSuttaMX (@JSuttaMX) June 24, 2021

Jamie Lynn Spears is lucky she disabled her IG comments because I was coming for her. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/LTHdpeZnzK — Arielle | R-E-L (@ariepatts) June 23, 2021

she literally said last year that she felt her sister shouldn't be out of it she's just as bad as their dad #FreeBritney #cancelJamieLynn https://t.co/StfgI9B0bQ — Dana (@girlygirl242) June 25, 2021

The fact that Jamie Lynn Spears said NOTHING while Britney suffered for years… COULD NEVER BE ME. I LOVE MY SISTERS AND I WOULD LITERALLY THROW HANDS FOR THEM 😩🖤 👭🏻👭🏻on that note, I’m currently accepting all gifts for being an amazing little sister. Please and thank you. — Elsy Maria Moran (@elsy_the_turtle) June 25, 2021

Instead of addressing her sister’s claims, Failed actress Jamie Lynn Spears has disabled her Instagram comments to ignore the hate she was getting. She is completely unsupportive and is clearly on team conservatorship. #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/FjC3TANuVw — Fan Account (@TheSpearsRoom) June 25, 2021

As criticism continues to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Jamie Lynn Spears will address the situation in the future. Meanwhile, the next court hearing is reportedly scheduled to take place on July 14th, 2021.

