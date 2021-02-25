Twitter confuses K-pop star 'Yoshi' with the Dino from Mario Bros

Japanese rapper Kanemoto Yoshinori, popularly known as Yoshi, is also part of the popular K-pop group TREASURE. He recently started trending on Twitter after some users confused the rapper with the dinosaur character from Mario. Both are called Yoshi.

Twitter is currently divided between supporters of Yoshinori and the character from Mario. It's not clear exactly how this confusion transpired, but it is alleged that the goof picked up steam after a case of mistaken identity came to light.

y'all should know that there are people who are literally named yoshi too and not just the green dino 😭 @treasuremembers pic.twitter.com/Dzx8F6VR1J — teume struggle tweets (@teumestruggling) February 25, 2021

After a user tagged Yoshi pictures, another corrected the person saying, "that is not Yoshi." Apparently, this user was not aware of the K-pop singer sharing his name with the functional dinosaur.

Currently, Twitter is being flooded with #yoshi posts. The Twitter storm is just getting started.

It turns out that the name Yoshi is widely associated with the video game character. When one searches for Yoshi on Google, the first result is related to the Mario video game.

#Yoshi trending on Twitter seems to have confused many. While some users definitely got a good laugh from this mess.

See that's why no need to make it a big deal coz they're both Trending in different platform trends.



Congrats to Yoshi Kanemoto

Congrats to Yoshi ( Green D.) pic.twitter.com/ezlcteSgAz — Teume (@1335R510) February 25, 2021

So who is Yoshi?

Yoshi is a fictional dinosaur that appears in video games published by Nintendo. This lovable character debuted in Super Mario World as Mario and Luigi's sidekick.

The character is a big part of the Mario franchise. It also has a long relationship with pop culture and most Mario-related games.

TFW Yoshi is currently trending but it’s NOT actually referring to the green dinosaur from the Mario games pic.twitter.com/LWqlHyNF6H — MarioMeta (@supermariometa) February 24, 2021

#YOSHI : addicted to you pic.twitter.com/Yfk8QTrFVc — abby, naru kak pit bella birth (@yoshible) February 24, 2021

Yoshi vs Yoshi

K-pop group TREASURE's debut single 'The First Step: Chapter one' topped the Gaon album chart, which is quite the achievement. Following the single, the group has garnered a global fan following and support.

Some hardcore Mario fans were disappointed after they had realized that Yoshi was trending because of the K-pop star.

So yoshi is trending but,, its not actually yoshi pic.twitter.com/XpvHNhgL4F — 𝕄𝕒𝕚 𝕋𝕒𝕚 (@SonySilkver) February 24, 2021

Despite most of the comments supporting either Yoshinori or Mario's green fictional dinosaurrio, some users went to extremes to defend their favorite Yoshi. Here are a few reactions:

Not everyone is going to know that yoshi. Im a weeb but dont even know who tf is THAT yoshi — doukku (@doukku2) February 25, 2021

I thought these gamers are cool and never mind about popularity whatsoever, but uh oh spotted the shallow one — • (@krumpingkrunk) February 25, 2021

yoshi is his stage name stfu — nicole¹² (@slowmashi) February 25, 2021

You know what, i'm ready to be shooter this time 🙄 dino-yoshi actually trends too for some other reason but these confused ppl really need to camp under yoshi fan acc and leave annoying comments — • (@krumpingkrunk) February 25, 2021

Despite the clash of favorites on Twitter due to the trending hashtag and identity crisis, it's safe to say that both Yoshis are enjoying attention from fans.

Hopefully, this case of mistaken identity will resolve itself with fans on both sides resolving differences peacefully.

