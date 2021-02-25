Twitter confuses K-pop star 'Yoshi' with the Dino from Mario Bros

Japanese rapper Kanemoto Yoshinori, popularly known as Yoshi, is also part of the popular K-pop group TREASURE. He recently started trending on Twitter after some users confused the rapper with the dinosaur character from Mario. Both are called Yoshi.
Twitter is currently divided between supporters of Yoshinori and the character from Mario. It's not clear exactly how this confusion transpired, but it is alleged that the goof picked up steam after a case of mistaken identity came to light.
After a user tagged Yoshi pictures, another corrected the person saying, "that is not Yoshi." Apparently, this user was not aware of the K-pop singer sharing his name with the functional dinosaur.
Currently, Twitter is being flooded with #yoshi posts. The Twitter storm is just getting started.
It turns out that the name Yoshi is widely associated with the video game character. When one searches for Yoshi on Google, the first result is related to the Mario video game.
#Yoshi trending on Twitter seems to have confused many. While some users definitely got a good laugh from this mess.
So who is Yoshi?
Yoshi is a fictional dinosaur that appears in video games published by Nintendo. This lovable character debuted in Super Mario World as Mario and Luigi's sidekick.
The character is a big part of the Mario franchise. It also has a long relationship with pop culture and most Mario-related games.
Yoshi vs Yoshi
K-pop group TREASURE's debut single 'The First Step: Chapter one' topped the Gaon album chart, which is quite the achievement. Following the single, the group has garnered a global fan following and support.
Some hardcore Mario fans were disappointed after they had realized that Yoshi was trending because of the K-pop star.
Despite most of the comments supporting either Yoshinori or Mario's green fictional dinosaurrio, some users went to extremes to defend their favorite Yoshi. Here are a few reactions:
Despite the clash of favorites on Twitter due to the trending hashtag and identity crisis, it's safe to say that both Yoshis are enjoying attention from fans.
Hopefully, this case of mistaken identity will resolve itself with fans on both sides resolving differences peacefully.
