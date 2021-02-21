Gina Carano plans to expose Disney; Wandavision being hurt due to the feud

In the most recent shocking build-up since her dismissal from Disney, Gina Carano now plans to expose the mass media company in a new interview premiering this Sunday.
Ever since being fired from Disney for her anti-semitic tweets, Gina Carano has become her own boss. She has already signed a contract with Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire to star, direct, and produce a movie exclusively for Daily Wire's users.
In a recent sit-down interview with Daily Wire that is due to air on Sunday, Gina says that she has information to share about the inner workings of Disney and allegedly claims that she was not the only one who's been bullied. In conversation with Ben Shapiro, she says,
“I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before. I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply,”
Wandavision being overshadowed
While Wandavision is definitely a success story, according to Google Trends, the news, image, and web-related searches for Gina Carano either superseded or match that of Wandavision, between the 11th and 20th of February.
While this may not be a direct threat to the show, a lot of attention was being paid to one individual as compared to the star-studded cast of Wandavision. Considering that season one's final episode aired on the 19th of February, a good chunk of the spotlight managed to remain on Gina all throughout.
While the data indicates that no real damage was done to hamper Disney's latest show, Gina did manage to stay relevant despite the odds.
Gina Carano: Rebel of the People
In spite of being let go from Disney, Gina Carano has managed to reach the number one spot on IMDb's "Most Popular Celeb' category.
While this may not affect Disney, as the media conglomerate controls much of the entertainment world, it still manages to send out a message of rebellion.
What started as a post gone wrong has warped into a major issue. Fans have not taken kindly to Gina's dismissal and the fire has only just begun to kindle. This was quite evident when Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilms, was canceled by Gina's Fans, after she appeared in a video on Youtube discussing strong female figures.
Ever since the video aired, hashtags such as #FireKathleenKennedy, #CancelDisneyPlus and #MakeStarWarsGreatAgain started doing rounds on Twitter. It's clear to see that a vast majority of people are unhappy with how Disney dealt with Gina Carano.
Here's what a few fans had to say:
The video that featured Kathleen Kennedy eventually had its comments turned off and likes/dislikes disabled, after fans began swarming the video to express their anger.
It's safe to assume that Gina Carano is never going to be working for Disney again, despite fans petitioning to have her back. However, how this all plays out is yet to be seen, and only time will tell what the future holds.Published 21 Feb 2021, 00:03 IST