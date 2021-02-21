Gina Carano plans to expose Disney; Wandavision being hurt due to the feud

In the most recent shocking build-up since her dismissal from Disney, Gina Carano now plans to expose the mass media company in a new interview premiering this Sunday.

Ever since being fired from Disney for her anti-semitic tweets, Gina Carano has become her own boss. She has already signed a contract with Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire to star, direct, and produce a movie exclusively for Daily Wire's users.

Just got done with the @benshapiro Sunday Show on the @realDailyWire and Florida you are absolutely shining. So happy to see so many smiling faces. ☀️ Hope you check this out Sunday. Become a member and get 25% off memberships using code: GINA Join here: https://t.co/fbEJwMbgyq https://t.co/4emAlmHqGG — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 18, 2021

In a recent sit-down interview with Daily Wire that is due to air on Sunday, Gina says that she has information to share about the inner workings of Disney and allegedly claims that she was not the only one who's been bullied. In conversation with Ben Shapiro, she says,

“I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before. I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply,”

Wandavision being overshadowed

While Wandavision is definitely a success story, according to Google Trends, the news, image, and web-related searches for Gina Carano either superseded or match that of Wandavision, between the 11th and 20th of February.

Image Search comparison (Image Via Google Trends)

Web Search comparison (Image Via Google Trends)

News Search comparison (Image Via Google Trends)

While this may not be a direct threat to the show, a lot of attention was being paid to one individual as compared to the star-studded cast of Wandavision. Considering that season one's final episode aired on the 19th of February, a good chunk of the spotlight managed to remain on Gina all throughout.

While the data indicates that no real damage was done to hamper Disney's latest show, Gina did manage to stay relevant despite the odds.

Gina Carano: Rebel of the People

In spite of being let go from Disney, Gina Carano has managed to reach the number one spot on IMDb's "Most Popular Celeb' category.

Gina Carano ranks number one in IMDbs 'Most Popular Celeb' category (Image Via IMDb)

While this may not affect Disney, as the media conglomerate controls much of the entertainment world, it still manages to send out a message of rebellion.

This is just the beginning.. welcome to the rebellion. https://t.co/5lDdKNBOu6 — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 12, 2021

What started as a post gone wrong has warped into a major issue. Fans have not taken kindly to Gina's dismissal and the fire has only just begun to kindle. This was quite evident when Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilms, was canceled by Gina's Fans, after she appeared in a video on Youtube discussing strong female figures.

Ever since the video aired, hashtags such as #FireKathleenKennedy, #CancelDisneyPlus and #MakeStarWarsGreatAgain started doing rounds on Twitter. It's clear to see that a vast majority of people are unhappy with how Disney dealt with Gina Carano.

Here's what a few fans had to say:

After a 10k dislike to 100 like ratio they turned off the comments and hid the likes and dislikes lmao! How you gonna try to virtue signal after the treatment of John Boyega and Gina Carano?#FireKathleenKennedy#CancelDisneyPlus#MakeStarWarsGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/uNH2tM11dA — Jesse Lindberg 🛸 (@j4lindberg) February 18, 2021

Buzzword of the day: Ratio'd

You ruin Star Wars, you fire a strong independent woman and then days later release a video speaking about woman... you can't be that self unaware...#firekathleenkennedy pic.twitter.com/qanxzPWs5l — Robert Warren (@TheCrowsClaw) February 17, 2021

BREAKING: Kathleen Kennedy and The Oscars have just disabled and erased over 6,000 comments that were posted as a response to her highly unpopular Fake Feminist YouTube video. How long before they also make those 10,000 dislikes disappear? pic.twitter.com/kcGJNdfCRG — Price of Reason (@priceoreason) February 17, 2021

The video that featured Kathleen Kennedy eventually had its comments turned off and likes/dislikes disabled, after fans began swarming the video to express their anger.

It's safe to assume that Gina Carano is never going to be working for Disney again, despite fans petitioning to have her back. However, how this all plays out is yet to be seen, and only time will tell what the future holds.