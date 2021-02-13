The controversial tweet that got Gina Carano fired from Disney

Former Disney star Gina Carano has been involved in several controversies over the past few months. Staying true to her role as a former-rebel shock trooper in the TV drama series The Mandalorian, Carano's latest string of tweets have led to her being fired from Disney after #FireGinaCarano began to trend on Twitter.

#FireGinaCarano is trending on Twitter after Gina Carano shared an IG story that compared being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust pic.twitter.com/ji49k4sPWq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 10, 2021

Suffice to say that some of her statements have indeed caused quite a lot of shock to netizens. The internet is littered with digital breadcrumb trails of her unsavory posts and updates.

Carano's recent statement was met with severe backlash because she compared the political landscape today to Nazi Germany, thereby undermining the holocaust. In a now-deleted post she said,

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

Carano's statement was widely viewed as anti-Semitic and drew the ire of the internet. However, this is not the first time that she has been in trouble for her controversial opinions.

Gina Carano's controversial past

Before the latest fiasco, Carano shared a controversial picture from 1936. While the image has history attached to it, Netizens pointed out that the context in which she shared the photo made no sense.

I did not understand!! pic.twitter.com/qXFhpPhXgl — Andrew Molina (@DjdaDiego) August 3, 2020

In November, Carano made headlines yet again during the election, when she decided to share anti-mask memes and fuel voter fraud conspiracies.

Going further back, Carano was also accused of mocking trans fans. Being one of The Mandalorian characters, the superstar was expected to set a good example for others to follow. Her co-star Pedro Pascal in the series has already showcased his support towards the community.

They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives.

After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop

I’m not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation. — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) September 13, 2020

Rather than addressing the issue or ignoring it, Carano decided to add the words 'beep/bop/boop' to her bio. When fans pointed out that she was knowingly mocking the community, she tweeted a picture of the R2-D2 Astrotechech droid that spoke in a similar fashion.

Beep/bop/boop has zero to do with mocking trans people 🤍& 💯 to do with exposing the bullying mentality of the mob that has taken over the voices of many genuine causes.



I want people to know you can take hate with a smile. So BOOP you for misunderstanding. 😊 #AllLoveNoHate pic.twitter.com/Qe48AiZyOL — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) September 14, 2020

While fans were calling for her to be terminated from the show, Carano played a major part in The Mandalorian season 2 which aired in October 2020.

Things would have probably cooled off in time if not for her latest anti-Semitic post.

But by the looks of things, Carano is emboldened on social media. Only time will tell how things will play out for the former Disney star.