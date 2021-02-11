"Pedro Pascal hired, Gina Carano fired": Internet is overrun with memes as DisneyPlus Mandalorian star is fired from the show

The internet is on fire right now after news broke about Pedro Pascal playing Joel in The Last of Us HBO series. The Last of Us II currently holds the title for most awarded video game in history, with 216 game of the year awards.

Fans of the series must be bursting to the brim with delight.

#TheLastofUsPartII is now the most awarded video game in history with 261 GOTY awards. pic.twitter.com/7ZZBR5Hxmq — The Last of Us 2 News (@LastofUsPartII) January 27, 2021

Subsequently, Gina Carano was fired from The Mandalorian after she posted anti-Semitic comments on social media. Coincidentally, the duo star in the critically acclaimed TV drama, The Mandalorian.

There were plans for Lucasfilm to unveil Gina Carano as the star of her own ‘Star Wars’ series during the Disney Investors Day presentation, but they were scrapped following Carano’s tweets in November.



(Source: https://t.co/kM99XnJox9) pic.twitter.com/ciwl6HI7ZG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 11, 2021

The Mandalorian is played by none other than Pedro Pascal, while Gina Carano assumes the role of a former rebel shock trooper turned mercenary. In a recent social media post, the superstar irked the internet when she made some unsavory posts.

#FireGinaCarano is trending on Twitter after Gina Carano shared an IG story that compared being a Republican to being a Jew during the Holocaust pic.twitter.com/ji49k4sPWq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 10, 2021

In a now redacted post, she wrote:

"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors, even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

While her intentions may have been to draw comparisons between today's political landscape and those of the past, the post was widely seen as anti-Semitic, disrespectful, and hateful.

There are a lot of mixed reactions, as Twitter has been divided into two groups of supporters; #FireGinaCarano and #CancelDisneyPlus

Here are a few hilarious reactions on Twitter following the announcements:

The Mandalorian s3 opening leaked after Gina carano got fired pic.twitter.com/PXZ2LJFGnP — micayla (@MicaylaLiseRuby) February 11, 2021

Uhhhhhhh no I don't think that I will #CancelDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/UfWYRBdPqj — Rain Rioken (@RainRioken) February 11, 2021

Me every time gina carano does anything #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/7X12NDNgr7 — 🥭 MangoLaurian 🥭(she/her) (@Mangolorian43) February 10, 2021

that moment when a transphobic, antisemitic, police bootlicker, covid denier and trump supporter plays a character who fought her whole life against oppression and tyranny. lucasfilm should be ashamed. fire her. #FireGinaCarano pic.twitter.com/IfA3ZF6RbW — zen🥀 (@zenskywaIker) February 10, 2021

*sees #CancelDisneyPlus trending*



My ass waiting for the new WandaVision episode: pic.twitter.com/andPb0uVsD — Indiana LN (@Jugs_MB) February 11, 2021

It's unclear who will assume the role of Cara Dune in future seasons of The Mandalorian, however fans do have a few suggestions.

idk... i say just write the character out completely.. she is not integral to the plot of the show at all..



but if they insist on another tough girl with limited acting range - go for Rhonda Rousey 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rBJDMLCNz6 — 💀××DJ××💀 (@DJCLE84) February 11, 2021

Pedro Pascal hired

The internet absolutely loves Pedro Pascal, who is currently being dubbed "The Babysitter of Hollywood." For anyone who has played The Last of Us series or watched the Mandalorian, it's clear to understand why.

In the Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal is tasked with protecting Grogu, lovingly called "Baby Yoda" by fans.

He's now been cast as Joel in HBO's The Last of Us.

In the game, Joel is tasked with escorting Ellie across a post-apocalyptic United States in an attempt to create a cure for an infection.

I would lie if I would say that I LOVE these castings but I can certainly accept it as I fucking love Pedro Pascal. Look forward to seeing them bring my favorite 2 characters of all time to life in live action 🔥#TheLastofUsHBO #Joel #Ellie pic.twitter.com/1CvxA2vewI — MHM (@MrHooboMaster) February 11, 2021

Neil Druckmann, the game's director, took to Twitter to welcome Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to the 'TLoU' family.

We're absolutely thrilled to have Bella join the TLoU family! https://t.co/4v9TbLhcMr — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 11, 2021

Aaaaand there’s the other half. Stoked to have Pedro aboard our show! https://t.co/Etsjvfb2Wi — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 11, 2021

After Pedro Pascal's brilliant performance in the Mandalorian, fans cannot wait to catch him in the upcoming series. The tone will definitely be more somber in The Last of Us' post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Here are a few artists' impressions for a crossover of the series:

The Last Of Us pic.twitter.com/onbrYV0O1c — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 11, 2021

Looking forward to seeing the revenge story of Baby Yoda in Part II.#TheLastOfUsHBO #TLOU pic.twitter.com/lXln3g6tn6 — Ben-Roy Turner (@BenRoyTurner) February 11, 2021

