"Pedro Pascal hired, Gina Carano fired": Internet is overrun with memes as DisneyPlus Mandalorian star is fired from the show

The internet is on fire right now after news broke about Pedro Pascal playing Joel in The Last of Us HBO series. The Last of Us II currently holds the title for most awarded video game in history, with 216 game of the year awards.
Fans of the series must be bursting to the brim with delight.
Subsequently, Gina Carano was fired from The Mandalorian after she posted anti-Semitic comments on social media. Coincidentally, the duo star in the critically acclaimed TV drama, The Mandalorian.
The Mandalorian is played by none other than Pedro Pascal, while Gina Carano assumes the role of a former rebel shock trooper turned mercenary. In a recent social media post, the superstar irked the internet when she made some unsavory posts.
In a now redacted post, she wrote:
"Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors, even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"
While her intentions may have been to draw comparisons between today's political landscape and those of the past, the post was widely seen as anti-Semitic, disrespectful, and hateful.
There are a lot of mixed reactions, as Twitter has been divided into two groups of supporters; #FireGinaCarano and #CancelDisneyPlus
Here are a few hilarious reactions on Twitter following the announcements:
It's unclear who will assume the role of Cara Dune in future seasons of The Mandalorian, however fans do have a few suggestions.
Pedro Pascal hired
The internet absolutely loves Pedro Pascal, who is currently being dubbed "The Babysitter of Hollywood." For anyone who has played The Last of Us series or watched the Mandalorian, it's clear to understand why.
In the Mandalorian, Pedro Pascal is tasked with protecting Grogu, lovingly called "Baby Yoda" by fans.
He's now been cast as Joel in HBO's The Last of Us.
In the game, Joel is tasked with escorting Ellie across a post-apocalyptic United States in an attempt to create a cure for an infection.
Neil Druckmann, the game's director, took to Twitter to welcome Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey to the 'TLoU' family.
After Pedro Pascal's brilliant performance in the Mandalorian, fans cannot wait to catch him in the upcoming series. The tone will definitely be more somber in The Last of Us' post-apocalyptic wasteland.
Here are a few artists' impressions for a crossover of the series: