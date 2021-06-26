What is Sam Asghari's Net Worth? Exploring Britney Spears' boyfriend's fortune in 2021

Britney Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has been her biggest support throughout her long-term conservatorship battle. The pair reportedly started dating in 2016 and have been together for nearly five years.

Asghari has constantly advocated the #FreeBritney movement that was launched by her fans in 2009 seeking Spears’ freedom from the conservatorship. Britney Spears was first placed under the conservatorship 13 years ago following back-to-back incidents of public mental breakdown.

The court order gives the pop star’s father, Jamie Spears, full control over her finances and personal life choices. Earlier this year, Sam Asghari took to Instagram stories to publicly call out Spears’ father. He wrote:

“Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total d***. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom”

In the latest hearing, Britney Spears was finally allowed to speak directly to the court regarding the conservatorship. The “Toxic” hitmaker termed the conservatorship as “abusive” and pleaded to end it without further evaluation.

Sam Asghari's Net Worth in 2021

According to The Sun, Sam Asghari's approximate net worth in 2021 is $1 million. The 27-year-old is a fitness trainer, model and actor. He was born in Iran but later moved to the U.S. with his father, Mike Asghari.

Sam Asghari is a well-known fitness trainer and owner of the fitness program, Asghari Fitness. The personalized program provides customized diet and workout plans to clients at only $9 USD each week.

The trainer has amassed a huge number of clients within the past few years. Hence, the majority of Sam’s earnings come from his own fitness venture. He was also associated with several modeling assignments before launching his career in the fitness industry.

Sam Asghari has also earned some fortune with his acting stints. He was previously featured in music videos like Britney Spears' “Slumber Party” and Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home.” He also appeared in CBS’ police drama “NCIS” and the 2016 Star Trek Parody film, “Unbelievable!!!!!”

Moreover, Asghari’s official Instagram account also has more than 1.5 million followers. He also earns revenue through his social media partnerships and brand deals.

A look into Sam Asghari and Britney Spears’ relationship

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears first met while filming the latter’s music video “Slumber Party,” which features the fitness trainer. According to reports, the duo immediately hit it off and possibly started dating shortly after.

Although the couple initially kept their relationship out of the public eye, Sam Asghari debuted on Britney’s Twitter on his birthday.

The pair have been inseparable since coming together and have often appeared at several events together. The couple are known for their sweet social media exchanges. Sam Asghari’s Instagram is also filled with adorable posts featuring Britney.

Spears is reportedly looking forward to starting a family with Asghari but has unfortunately been prevented from doing so due to her conservatorship. During the revealing court hearing, the pop icon shared:

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby, I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children – any more children.”

Ahead of the court hearing, Sam Asghari also sported a “Free Britney” T-shirt. Sources close to the singer told People that he has been Britney’s “rock” all along.

"Sam has been Britney's rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out. She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."

Following the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary, Sam Asghari shared that he will continue to support the pop star:

"I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.”

He was also thankful to fans for lending their love and support towards Britney and said he is hopeful to have a “normal, amazing future together” with the “Princess of Pop.”

