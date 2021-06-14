Cardi B tweets video of Nikita Dragun, immediately deletes it after receiving backlash from fans

Cardi B has landed in hot water after tweeting a video of Nikita Dragun, who has mostly made it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately.

Therefore, the American rapper’s fans were not happy after she tweeted a clip from the YouTuber’s video. Cardi B captioned the now-deleted tweet as “The baddest.”

Fans quickly flocked to the singer’s replies and called her out for the controversial tweet. The 28-year-old apparently realized her mistake and immediately deleted the tweet from her account.

Cardi B and Nikita Dragun have not come together for any professional projects as of yet. However, the duo has reportedly been friends for some time.

INSTANT REGRET: Cardi B tweets video of Nikita Dragun with the caption “The baddest.” Quickly deletes the video after getting backlash. pic.twitter.com/mtYS9ofa1O — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 14, 2021

The 25-year-old was one of the guests invited to Cardi B’s grand 28th birthday celebrations in Las Vegas. In an interview, the internet sensation shared that she had to sign an NDA before attending the birthday bash.

Cardi B also received backlash after the party for defying coronavirus-related regulations.

Fans disappointed with Cardi B for posting about Nikita Dragun

Nikita Dragun’s constant controversies have made her one of the most disliked online personalities. As a result, Cardi B’s fans have never encouraged the association between the two celebrities.

The former was recently slammed for ripping off content from one of Trisha Paytas’ old videos. She also got involved in a heated Twitter spat with Trisha and her “Frenemies” co-star, Ethan Klein.

Fans have repeatedly called out the creator for stealing ideas for her online content from other users.

The influencer also made it to the news after being called a “predator” for appearing with 18-year-old TikToker Alejandro Sario following flirtatious comments on his Instagram. Nikita Dragun also came under fire for her association with the Lopez brothers, who were allegedly sued for pedophilia.

The Belgium-born star was also accused of blackfishing for her own profit days after being called out for lying about her age on social media. Nikita Dragun was also hauled up for appearing at several parties without wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She even faced criticism for organizing a party, breaking all pandemic rules and social distancing norms.

Needless to say, Cardi B’s fans were left disappointed with her post about the controversial beauty guru. They also took to Twitter to share their opinions about the famous artist’s tweet.

.@iamcardib GIVE ME YOUR PHONE DONT POST THAT RAT — 𝓵𝓮𝔁𝓲 ❦ loves ed (@SLUT4BARDI) June 14, 2021

In all seriousness wouldn't cardi have way cooler friends then a C list internet celebrity — elin (@itwontbeme) June 14, 2021

Okay time to unstan 😭cardi baby please — 🤍 (@isarquartz) June 14, 2021

Cardi isn't well informed about small influencers like nikita — Rookie (@Rookiecub) June 14, 2021

cardi b is probably not that well versed in internet drama tbh 😭 — brook (@smthingdramatic) June 14, 2021

Thank God she deleted it — BTS ARMY (@Sauce02469523) June 14, 2021

Cardi posting Nikita saying she was the baddest and Twitter dragging her for it causing her to delete it was my fav moment of today — kaebug (@kaelaamarieee) June 14, 2021

Yes it's Nikita - Cardi deleted the tweet...I'm assuming people told her how problematic she is — Dionne Ayanna (@DionneAyanna) June 14, 2021

As opinions continue to make the rounds online, it can be said that Cardi B’s fans are not too impressed with her latest association with Nikita Dragun.

They are also hoping to see the rapper maintain her distance from the allegedly “problematic” YouTuber.

