Cardi B x Reebok's 90's inspired "Summertime Fine": When will it launch, price, where to buy, and everything about the celebrity apparel line

World-famous artist Cardi B took to Twitter to share the announcement about the latest collaboration with the sports brand, and fans are absolutely ecstatic.

My brand new Reebok x Cardi Collection including apparel for the first time launches on April 23rd at 10am EST @Reebok #ReebokxCardiB pic.twitter.com/wYp6XbqDGd — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 12, 2021

Following the latest buzz around "Satan Shoes," the new collaboration that's about to drop will surely break the internet again. The collection features the apparel and shoes in six vibrant colors, namely beige, black, purple, pink, yellow, and white.

The collection does not just feature clothing such as leggings, crop tops, bodysuits, etc., but also features sneakers for women, men, and children. Most importantly, it is inclusive and caters to plus size women as well.

In a Twitter post, Cardi B also mentioned how the clothing would look good on plus size women as well:

"I want to let y’all know these Reebok fits are designed to snatch you in. They are really tight around the stomach to try to give some shape. Also, the tight is made to smooth out Cellulites. I love a nice figure, so I try to make something happen no matter what size you are."

A Twitter user confirmed the same via a tweet:

When will Cardi B x Reebok’s 90’s inspired "Summertime Fine" launch, price, where to buy, and everything about the celebrity apparel line

Advertisement

Cardi-B announced a collaboration with Reebok on April 12, and the internet has been abuzz ever since. The collaboration is set to feature shoes as well as apparel in all sizes and colors and will cater to women, men, and children.

It’s Cardi’s World, and we are just living in it. Full head-to-toe looks from Reebok & Cardi B coming 10am EST 4.23 #ReebokxCardiB 👅🔥 Set your reminders now: https://t.co/mlxnUQAQIm pic.twitter.com/Zj5BGx6JfC — Reebok (@Reebok) April 12, 2021

Just like Lil Naz X's Satan Shoes, which sold out in mere minutes, the collaboration between the superstar and Reebok is a guarantee for the products to sell out soon.

Here's everything to know about the upcoming collaboration:

Launch date

The Cardi B x Reebok collaboration, "Summertime Fine," is due to drop on April 23 at 10:00 am EST.

Where to buy

Just like any official Reebok merchandise, netizens looking to purchase clothing from the Cardi B x Reebok collaboration should visit the official website. While the products have already been listed, they are not on sale as of now.

Price point

The accessories start from $40 and go all the way up to $100 for a pair of shoes. Most of the items in the collaboration are moderately priced and are expected to sell out fast due to the high demand from fans.

Fans react to the collaboration

It comes as no surprise that Cardi B has a loyal fan following that hypes her up on social media. Many of Cardi B's fans swarmed to Twitter to show their support, and some of the reactions are beyond hilarious.

Advertisement

Oh wait..there are whole fits?! I thought it was just shoes oh lawd.... pic.twitter.com/bYVOWERCVp — Aari 💫 (@AariKawaii) April 12, 2021

OMFGGG 🤣 Anthony be killing me! — MeowMeow (@Kitty_Thursday) April 12, 2021

This is what I'm tryna figure out because if it goes to 4X its OVAAAAAAAAA — Ghostbusters Bxtch (@biggieshortieho) April 12, 2021

Who the hell do you think you are coming out and slaying us like that!!! The look, the fit, the colour, the poses......ugh.....if triple threat was a person! pic.twitter.com/5eadXbfttO — Cardi B Jamaica 🇯🇲 (@CardiJamaica) April 13, 2021

Are they for men too? — landonn (@landonryc) April 12, 2021

With April 23 not too far away, fans interested in purchasing some "Summertime Fine" apparel or shoes should drop their email on the official website for a reminder.