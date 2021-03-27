Lil Nas X's Nike Air Max '97 "Satan Shoes" x MSCHF leaves Twitter scandalized 

Lil Nas X is reportedly all set to release a pair of exclusive "Satan-themed shoes," and fans can't seem to quite wrap their heads around this peculiar development.
Just a day after his Montero "Call Me By Your Name" music video took the internet by storm, Montero Lamar Hill, aka Lil Nas X, found himself on the Twitter trending page yet again, after his latest collaboration with retail start-up MSCHF surfaced online:
A limited edition collab, the Nike-style shoes have been modeled on the lines of the popular Air Max ' 97 and are priced at a steep $1,018.
If the association with Satan wasn't already established enough, what's interesting to note is that there are reportedly 666 pairs that have been manufactured, with each pair bearing a message from Luke 10: 18 of The Bible which reads:
"I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven."
However, the most sinister reveal lies in the soles of the pair, which are reportedly filled with 66cc of red ink and "one drop of human blood".
In light of this unconventional collaboration, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions.
Twitter reacts as Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes" take the internet by storm
Lil Nas X recently took over the internet with the release of his explosive new "Montero" music video, which soon became a hot topic of discussion across social media.
From featuring stunning, immersive visuals to symbolic imagery, the song served as an absolute thrill ride that left scores of fans in awe of his gloriously unabashed persona.
However, the song's numerous references to paradise, hell, and Satan, ended up opening up a Pandora's box on Twitter, as fans and critics began to duke it out over the perceived meaning of the song.
Keeping that in mind, the launch of Lil Nas X's upcoming "Satan Shoes," invited a barrage of responses online, with a majority of Twitter users left scandalized at the sheer audacity of his marketing move:
What's interesting to note is the fact that while the shoes will be designed along the lines of the Air Max '97, the actual collaboration is not with Nike.
Rather, it is with MSCHF, a brand which is known to specialize in making customized shoes, having introduced the "Jesus Shoes" in the past that reportedly sold out instantly upon launch:
As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it remains to be seen how Lil Nas X's latest collaboration with MSCHF on a pair of "Satan Shoes" ends up faring, come March 29th.