Lil Nas X's Nike Air Max '97 "Satan Shoes" x MSCHF leaves Twitter scandalized 

Lil Nas X is reportedly all set to release a pair of exclusive "Satan-themed shoes," and fans can't seem to quite wrap their heads around this peculiar development.

Just a day after his Montero "Call Me By Your Name" music video took the internet by storm, Montero Lamar Hill, aka Lil Nas X, found himself on the Twitter trending page yet again, after his latest collaboration with retail start-up MSCHF surfaced online:

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹



👟Nike Air Max '97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021

A limited edition collab, the Nike-style shoes have been modeled on the lines of the popular Air Max ' 97 and are priced at a steep $1,018.

If the association with Satan wasn't already established enough, what's interesting to note is that there are reportedly 666 pairs that have been manufactured, with each pair bearing a message from Luke 10: 18 of The Bible which reads:

"I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven."

However, the most sinister reveal lies in the soles of the pair, which are reportedly filled with 66cc of red ink and "one drop of human blood".

In light of this unconventional collaboration, Twitter was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions.

Twitter reacts as Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes" take the internet by storm

Lil Nas X recently took over the internet with the release of his explosive new "Montero" music video, which soon became a hot topic of discussion across social media.

From featuring stunning, immersive visuals to symbolic imagery, the song served as an absolute thrill ride that left scores of fans in awe of his gloriously unabashed persona.

However, the song's numerous references to paradise, hell, and Satan, ended up opening up a Pandora's box on Twitter, as fans and critics began to duke it out over the perceived meaning of the song.

Keeping that in mind, the launch of Lil Nas X's upcoming "Satan Shoes," invited a barrage of responses online, with a majority of Twitter users left scandalized at the sheer audacity of his marketing move:

Wtf if y’all buy these y’all tripping pic.twitter.com/sAMzKVYKZc — baynatiive (@baynatiive1) March 26, 2021

Direct deposit: 1,400

me: how much for the blood? pic.twitter.com/HbGMxTPwwO — 🤍ɳιყα🤍CMBYN OUT NOW🌸 (@nasxmont) March 26, 2021

the inside of the box rlly built like this pic.twitter.com/gTWaHf6vNT — beno‼ (@mfnamedaye) March 26, 2021

You gotta be out your damn mind to want these — QUARANTEEK (@its_teek_yall) March 26, 2021

Yeah you go ahead and buy these, you finna meet this man right here in your dreams😭 pic.twitter.com/rgbUoSwDhu — J (@j_tgm1) March 26, 2021

I pled the Holy Spirit against such demonic shoes near my vicinity pic.twitter.com/MiFs4Kdgxs — 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕟𝕚𝕘𝕖𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕟✟𝕒𝕧𝕖𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕣 🇳🇬 (@kxng_edz) March 26, 2021

1 drop of human blood from who? pic.twitter.com/d8Eqlgl8Rg — purrr. (@PearlAkoto_) March 26, 2021

What the actual fuck are we doing with ourselves? — XboxGUy (@ClapRap101) March 26, 2021

Where they getting the blood from... pic.twitter.com/rNL4LgQoYk — Rewind (@RewindXBL) March 26, 2021

What's interesting to note is the fact that while the shoes will be designed along the lines of the Air Max '97, the actual collaboration is not with Nike.

Rather, it is with MSCHF, a brand which is known to specialize in making customized shoes, having introduced the "Jesus Shoes" in the past that reportedly sold out instantly upon launch:

Challenging these Check out the Nike Air Max 97 MSCHF x INRI Jesus Shoes available on StockX https://t.co/doy1zgkAbc — hyper cyber (@SerGRILLS) March 26, 2021

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it remains to be seen how Lil Nas X's latest collaboration with MSCHF on a pair of "Satan Shoes" ends up faring, come March 29th.