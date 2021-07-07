Who is Donovan? All about the budding Broadway star whose mesmerizing performance on AGT left the judges impressed

Donovan Hoffer managed to impress Simon Cowell and the other judges recently on America’s Got Talent. The celebrity judge had doubts about his performance, but it was evident that Donovan can become a big star in the music industry.

Last week, Tory Vagasy was chosen for the next round despite some flaws in her performance. Donovan Hoffer could prove to be a tough competitor for her. The singer even said that he dreams of becoming a Broadway performer.

“Think of Me” from The Phantom of the Opera can be sung only by experienced people. The endnote is iconic and has been spoiled by other artists before. But Donovan maintained the originality of the song, and Simon Cowell loved his vocal range.

Who is Donovan Hoffer?

Hoffer graduated from Penn Manor High School and performed at Penn Manor, winning a National Youth Theatre Award. He was seen in shows at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, Ephrata Performing Arts Center, and Prima Theatre.

Donovan Hoffer performed in many Fulton Theater productions and played the role of Clopin in 2018’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame. He was a part of Broadway in 2018’s Rocktopia, a concert musical that was a combination of classical and rock music.

He is a resident of Chicago and recently returned to Lancaster to participate in Prima’s rock show “Queen/Journey.”

Simon Cowell will not doubt anyone after Donovan Hoffer’s performance. The judges gave him a standing ovation, and his vocal training and theater experience could be seen in his performance.

Cowell mentioned that America’s Got Talent is the only platform to help Donovan fulfill his dream of performing on Broadway stages. The artist has already been selected for the next round, taking him one step closer to his goal.

