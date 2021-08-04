"Please wear sunscreen": Hugh Jackman's skin cancer scare leaves fans concerned

Hugh Jackman recently shared that he underwent a nose biopsy because of another possible skin cancer scare. Fans of the "Wolverine" star are familiar with the actor’s history of skin carcinoma.
The 52-year-old posted a video to update fans about his health. He also thanked the public for their concern:
"They saw something that was a little irregular, so they took a biopsy, getting it checked. So if you see a shot of me with this on, do not freak out. Thank you for your concern. I’ll let you know what’s going on but I think it is probably fine."
The actor also used the opportunity to spread awareness about the disease and advised his fans to use sun protection:
"But just remember, go and get a check and wear sunscreen. Don't be like me as a kid. Just wear sunscreen."
Hugh Jackman was diagnosed with Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) in 2013. He has reportedly undergone three surgeries as part of the treatment. The actor has been consistent in spreading awareness about skin cancer since his diagnosis.
Hugh Jackman's battle with BCC
In 2013, the actor’s fans were concerned after learning that Jackman had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, one of the most common forms of skin cancer. The same year, he underwent surgery to remove the malignant cell from his nose.
Unfortunately, the carcinoma returned in 2014, prompting "The Front Runner" star to undergo another surgery.
According to experts, basal cell carcinoma tends to reappear over the years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Jackman mentioned the chances of recurrence of the disease.
While undergoing treatment for his condition, the actor began consistently spreading awareness about the disease, repeatedly asking his fans to be careful about their skin.
Hugh Jackman’s last reported surgery was in 2017, in which a third cancerous cell was removed from his nose skin. Prior to his latest biopsy, the actor tested clean for cancer last year.
Who is Hugh Jackman?
Jackman is one of the most prominent Hollywood actors and a popular figure globally. He is best known for his role as Wolverine/Logan in Marvel’s X-Men film series. He is also a singer and producer.
The actor also holds the Guinness World Record for portraying a live-action Marvel superhero for the longest period of time.
With a career spanning nearly three decades, Hugh Jackman has been a part of iconic films like "Les Miserables," "The Prestige," "Kate & Leopold," "Van Helsing," "Prisoners," "Australia," and "The Fountain,' among others.
The actor is also well-known on Broadway. In 2004, he won a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for "The Boy from Oz." He is also a recipient of an Emmy and a Golden Globe.
In the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honors, the Grammy Award winner was appointed Companion of the Order of Australia to contribute to performing arts and the global community. Hugh Jackman also has one of the strongest fanbases.
Twitter concerned over Jackman's cancer possibly
But his most recent update left several fans worried once again. Many took to Twitter to express their concerns for the actor. They also appreciated Jackman for his useful advice.
As well wishes come in, fans continue to hope for his safety and recovery. Hugh Jackman is set to appear in the upcoming Warner Bros sci-fi film "Reminiscence," alongside Rebecca Fergusson and Thandiwe Newton.
