"Please wear sunscreen": Hugh Jackman's skin cancer scare leaves fans concerned

Hugh Jackman recently shared that he underwent a nose biopsy because of another possible skin cancer scare. Fans of the "Wolverine" star are familiar with the actor’s history of skin carcinoma.

The 52-year-old posted a video to update fans about his health. He also thanked the public for their concern:

"They saw something that was a little irregular, so they took a biopsy, getting it checked. So if you see a shot of me with this on, do not freak out. Thank you for your concern. I’ll let you know what’s going on but I think it is probably fine."

A couple of notes: please get skin checks often, please don’t think it can’t happen to you and, above all, please wear sunscreen. pic.twitter.com/MqqdxlM4C3 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 2, 2021

The actor also used the opportunity to spread awareness about the disease and advised his fans to use sun protection:

"But just remember, go and get a check and wear sunscreen. Don't be like me as a kid. Just wear sunscreen."

Hugh Jackman was diagnosed with Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) in 2013. He has reportedly undergone three surgeries as part of the treatment. The actor has been consistent in spreading awareness about skin cancer since his diagnosis.

Hugh Jackman's battle with BCC

In 2013, the actor’s fans were concerned after learning that Jackman had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, one of the most common forms of skin cancer. The same year, he underwent surgery to remove the malignant cell from his nose.

Unfortunately, the carcinoma returned in 2014, prompting "The Front Runner" star to undergo another surgery.

According to experts, basal cell carcinoma tends to reappear over the years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Jackman mentioned the chances of recurrence of the disease.

While undergoing treatment for his condition, the actor began consistently spreading awareness about the disease, repeatedly asking his fans to be careful about their skin.

Hugh Jackman’s last reported surgery was in 2017, in which a third cancerous cell was removed from his nose skin. Prior to his latest biopsy, the actor tested clean for cancer last year.

Who is Hugh Jackman?

Jackman is one of the most prominent Hollywood actors and a popular figure globally. He is best known for his role as Wolverine/Logan in Marvel’s X-Men film series. He is also a singer and producer.

The actor also holds the Guinness World Record for portraying a live-action Marvel superhero for the longest period of time.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Hugh Jackman has been a part of iconic films like "Les Miserables," "The Prestige," "Kate & Leopold," "Van Helsing," "Prisoners," "Australia," and "The Fountain,' among others.

The actor is also well-known on Broadway. In 2004, he won a Tony for Best Actor in a Musical for "The Boy from Oz." He is also a recipient of an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

In the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honors, the Grammy Award winner was appointed Companion of the Order of Australia to contribute to performing arts and the global community. Hugh Jackman also has one of the strongest fanbases.

Twitter concerned over Jackman's cancer possibly

But his most recent update left several fans worried once again. Many took to Twitter to express their concerns for the actor. They also appreciated Jackman for his useful advice.

I love this man so much hope he's fine ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/ceWIP3lkIr — Fahad Mirza (@fahaadmirza) August 3, 2021

I’m sorry you’re having to go through this, but thank you so much for encouraging others to be wise with their skin even as you deal with this. Hoping for good biopsy results! — Natalie Noah-Wilson (@nn_wilson) August 2, 2021

Awww! We're Praying for everything to be okay with you Hugh. We Love you all and your body of work. Thanks for Sharing this with us as to keep our concerns in check and the rumors from starting up.😷👃🩹❤ — Teresa Tucker (@TeresaT02726811) August 2, 2021

Ohh no mate , not again 😢 hope you have a speedy recovery ❤️thanks for always spreading awareness 👏👏 — RudyV (@NoDreams26) August 2, 2021

I can’t stress this enough often. The best beauty secret I can give you is wearing a sunscreen and getting regular skin checkups with a dermatologist. Thank you @RealHughJackman for your advice! #skincancersurvivor #skincancer https://t.co/Okk4t7YAoo — Noreen Young (@BeautyConcierge) August 4, 2021

Omg so sweet always thinking about others as well.. https://t.co/RjduFOR5cO — 🦂Leonerd🍺 (@Triple5Lee) August 3, 2021

An important message from Hugh Jackman @RealHughJackman 🙏🤞 https://t.co/DzYorr13Nw — Melanoma Institute (@MelanomaAus) August 3, 2021

Oh, poor you. I hope you're feeling better, my dearest beloved hero. BTW, thank you so much for sharing your video with us today. Have a good day, my hero. Love you always and forever !! I send you a kiss and a big hug from Canada !! 🇨🇦🤗💙💚💛🧡💜🖤❤💕💖💗💝💞💟 — Vicky Zamor (@v_zamor) August 2, 2021

Thank you for these messages.

One of your posts is the ONLY reason my (rather large) malignant tumor was identified. (I thought I was having my usual issues with dry skin.) — KB (@kbremote) August 2, 2021

Praying here that the biopsy will be good, and thank you for updating us and how to take care of our skin… stay blessed safe and healthy 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Charry Carino (@charry_carino) August 4, 2021

Hoping and praying your biopsy will be negative and nothing serious. Rest assured of our prayers for your good health. My Mom and I are your ardent fan. We watched every movie and Broadway show you had. Always stay safe! Praying for you. 🙏 — Lizzie (@OFFdHOOK) August 2, 2021

i can’t explain how much i love this man, get well soon, hugh 😭💕 https://t.co/qdfFGyvVaX — francis (@planetsgoth) August 2, 2021

Thank you @RealHughJackman for the great reminder to protect your skin and #checkyourskinsaveyourlife.



Wishing you well with your biopsy results. https://t.co/E4sVfaWI3u — Melanoma New Zealand (@Melanoma_NZ) August 4, 2021

As well wishes come in, fans continue to hope for his safety and recovery. Hugh Jackman is set to appear in the upcoming Warner Bros sci-fi film "Reminiscence," alongside Rebecca Fergusson and Thandiwe Newton.

