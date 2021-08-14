Why did Kelly Clarkson get divorced? Everything about her marriage to Brandon Blackstock, amid Montana ranch dispute

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly triumphed over her former husband, Brandon Blackstock, in the Montana ranch dispute amid their ongoing divorce proceedings. According to TMZ, the judge recently validated the couple’s prenuptial agreement, providing Clarkson custody over the ranch.

According to previous documents obtained by US Weekly, the Voice judge wanted to sell the ranch stating it was a “financial burden." The singer reportedly pays nearly $81,000 each month to maintain the property.

However, the request was overruled by the court, as Blackstock’s lawyer objected to the plea. The music manager is currently residing and working at the ranch. He reportedly wanted to use the property as his new workplace.

I'm officially Mrs. Blackstock :) We got married yesterday at Blackberry Farms in TN, the most beautiful place ever! pic.twitter.com/vYYqopBAcr — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 21, 2013

Blackstock told the court he planned to quit the entertainment industry and take up work as a full-time rancher. At the time, Clarkson’s request to sell the property became invalid without a prenup. Blackstock’s legal team has also reportedly challenged the prenup in the past.

However, recent confirmation of the agreement has given Kelly Clarkson the right to sell the property according to her own will. As per the prenup, Clarkson and Blackstock have custody over all their individual earnings and acquisitions during the marriage.

It has also been confirmed that Kelly Clarkson is the buyer and owner of the Montana ranch. Therefore, Brandon Blackstock is unlikely to make any ownership claims despite being a resident of the property.

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock parted ways last year. The former indicated “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the divorce.

A look into Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s marriage and divorce

Kelly Clarkson with former husband, Brandon Blackstock (Image via Getty Images)

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock reportedly met during rehearsals for the 2006 American Country Music Awards. The duo reconnected at the Super Bowl a few years later. The pair reportedly started dating in 2012 and got engaged the same year.

The couple tied the knot on October 20, 2013 at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee. Kelly and Brandon welcomed their first child, daughter River, in 2014. They also welcomed their second child, son Remington, in 2016.

Clarkson was also close to Brandon’s children from his previous marriage. Unfortunately, the Stronger singer filed for divorce from her husband in 2020, nearly seven years after their marriage.

A source close to the Grammy Award winner reportedly told US Weekly last year that the couple grew apart during quarantine:

“They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return. So she filed for divorce.”

Although the singer kept the real reason behind the divorce under wraps, she told Willie Geist that going the through the divorce was hard. She also mentioned talking to friends who share similar life experiences:

“I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster. Personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple of months. I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.”

Here is a little video of our special day! Thanks to everyone for all of your well wishes!!! #cloud9 #tieitup http://t.co/EoBpbQCx9T — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) October 22, 2013

As part of the divorce hearing, Kelly Clarkson was ordered to pay her former husband nearly $200,000 each month for spousal and child support.

However, the court declared the arrangement to be temporary. Last month, Kelly Clarkson also requested the court formally end the marriage to give the pair a chance to start their separate lives. With the prenup being upheld in court, it remains to be seen how the divorce proceedings will progress in the days to come.

