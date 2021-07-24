Who is Anna Marie Tendler? All about John Mulaney's wife as he files for divorce amid Olivia Munn dating rumors

John Mulaney and his wife Anna Marie Tendler have officially called it quits after nearly six years of marriage. The couple reportedly filed for divorce in a New York Court on Friday, July 23rd.

The pair first announced their decision to part ways in May before filing for divorce. The news arrived after John Mulaney checked himself into a Pennsylvania rehab facility for a 60-day program in December 2020.

The "Saturday Night Live" writer reportedly struggled with addiction and alcoholism after being sober for 15 years. Anna Marie Tendler released an official statement about the separation at the time:

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

Meanwhile, a representative for the actor-comedian told US Weekly:

"John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."

The divorce comes after John Mulaney sparked dating rumors with actress and TV host Olivia Munn. The latter was reportedly spotted leaving Mulaney's Los Angeles residence earlier this year.

Last month, the pair were photographed by People while enjoying a lunch date at Rick's Drive In & Out restaurant in LA. According to Page Six, Anna Marie Tendler moved out of her husband's house at the beginning of this month.

Who is John Mulaney's wife, Anna Marie Tendler?

She is an American make-up artist, hairstylist, author, and entrepreneur. Tendler is also known for her work in textile crafts, recognized for handmade lampshades. Born in a Jewish family in Connecticut on June 9th, 1985, the 36-year-old later moved to New York City.

Anna Marie Tendler was a hairstyling student at Vidal Sassoon and the Make-Up Designory. She earned a Bachelor's degree in writing and psychology from The New School in New York, also enrolling for a photography course at Parsons School of Design.

Tendler began studying for a Master's Degree in costume studies at NYU Steinhardt in 2018. She started her career as an online beauty guru and went on to get her work featured in prominent publications, also attending the New York Fashion Week in 2011.

Anna Marie Tendler has authored non-fiction books, including "Pin It! 20 Fabulous Bobby Pin Hairstyles" and "The Daily Face: 25 Makeup Looks for Day, Night and Everything In Between." She is also the owner of Silk Parlor, a Victorian lampshade and textile arts company.

The Connecticut native has worked as a make-up artist and hairstylist for many TV series and comedy shows, including "The Old Man and the Seymour," "John Mulaney: New in Town," "John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid," and "Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious," among others.

She has also worked for Broadway shows like "Pierre," "Natasha," and "the Great Comet of 1812."

Anna Marie Tendler and John Mulaney met in 2010 in Massachusetts. After dating for nearly four years, the couple tied the knot at the Onteora Mountain House in New York on July 5th, 2014.

Anna Marie Tendler also worked together with Mulaney on his Broadway show "Oh, Hello." She later appeared in the American Talk Show "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" alongside the "Kid Gorgeous" star and Jerry Seinfeld. She also featured in Mulaney's musical comedy "John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch."

Despite their decision to part ways, the make-up artist has extended her support to Mulaney's recovery and future life.

Also read: Who is Brandon Blackstock? Everything about Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband amid divorce proceedings

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer