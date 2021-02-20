Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce puts $2.1 billion at stake: Here's how much the two of them get

One of the worlds' most glamorous couples is about to call it quits. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West look set to get a divorce, according to recent reports by TMZ. Both parties have apparently consented to it.

This decision has come after participating in therapy sessions for months. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have apparently been living separately for a while.

Kim Kardashian has been living in California with her children, while Kanye West has been residing in Wyoming.

Here's how much Kim Kardashian and Kanye West gain from the divorce

Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce from Kanye West https://t.co/NIpiOdbpO5 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 19, 2021

The two individuals have assets worth $2.1 billion, according to Forbes. There's a prenuptial agreement in place, so the pair will be looking to split the assets equally.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are speculated to hold on to their businesses and the income derived from it.

It's pretty funny everyone assumes he has all the money. He's worth more, but she has more cash and liquid assets. https://t.co/Tm3bYVLph8 — The Bearded Crank (@beardedcrank) February 19, 2021

Kanye West's net worth is around $1.3 billion, with $1.2 billion coming in from his sneaker brand Yeezy. Kim Kardashian has an estimated net worth of $780 million. Her cosmetic brand KKW Beauty contributes to approximately $500 million of it. COTY, another popular cosmetics brand, owns 20% of KKW Beauty.

The pair also co-own a couple of mansions, art, jewellery and livestock. When splitting these assets, the lawyers and the prenuptial agreement will come into play.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marital issues have been showcased publicly. Fans of the power couple won't be surprised that the two are splitting up. The two have been shrouded in controversy for a while.

The two of them have applied for joint custody of the children. The two are parents to four children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.