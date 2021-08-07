Who is Jennifer Sloan? All about Jim Belushi's wife as he files for divorce after 23 years of marriage

According to TMZ, Jim Belushi, known for “Little Shop of Horror (1986),” has filed for divorce from his wife, Jennifer Sloan. The former couple were married for over 23 years and had previously also called it quits in 2018, when Jennifer filed for divorce.

On August 6, Jim Belushi filed for divorce in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Previously, in March 2018, Jennifer Sloan had filed for a divorce stating “irreconcilable differences.” She requested joint legal custody of their children with Jim Belushi back then.

However, this time, that is not expected, as both their son and daughter are legal adults now.

In the previous divorce filing, Sloan had also requested spousal support after the split. The couple married in May 1998 and share a daughter Jamison and a son named Jared.

Who is Jim Belushi’s wife, Jennifer Sloan?

Jim and Jennifer with their children. (Image via: Bruce Glikas/ Getty Images/ FilmMagic)

The former couple reportedly first met in 1997 on the set of the actor turned marijuana farmer Jim Belushi’s movie, “Retroactive.” Jennifer Sloan served as assistant to Belushi on the set.

Sloan first debuted in the industry on October 28, 1984, while appearing as herself in the talent hunt show “Star Search.” She returned to television after a 12-year hiatus in 1996 on the “Howard Stern “show.

Jennifer Sloan served as the casting assistant in the small budget 1993 film “Love, Cheat & Steal.” She then worked in 1994 films like “Every Breath” (directed by the late American businessman and filmmaker Steve Bing) and “Threesome,” as the casting assistant.

After another three-year gap, she served as assistant to Jim Belushi (her then-would-be husband) in two 1997 movies - “Retroactive,” and “Gang Related.”

In 1998, the couple married, and a year later, Jennifer Sloan gave birth to their daughter, Jamison, on July 28, 1999. Three years later, on February 8, 2002, Sloan gave birth to her second child, son Jared Belushi.

Jennifer came back to work in the same year as the voice coordinator and the international department coordinator for the video game “Star Wars: Bounty Hunter.” Thus began her association with the “Star Wars” video game series.

She served in the same positions for the follow-up title, “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (2003).” Jennifer Sloan went on to work as the assistant voice director in Star Wars games like “Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (2005),” “Star Wars: Battlefront II (2005),” and “Star Wars: Empire at War (2006).”

No further details are publicly known about Jennifer Sloan. However, she appears to be in her late 50s to early 60s.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod