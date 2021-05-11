Has Gina Carano been rehired after getting fired by Lucasfilm from Star Wars show, 'The Mandalorian'?

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano was fired by Lucasfilm from the hit Disney Plus show 'The Mandalorian' in February.

Gina Carano's supporters have been campaigning for her reinstatement since then. Over 85,000 individuals even signed a Change.org petition titled 'Disney: Rehire Gina Carano', in the hope that Disney executives would give the actress another chance.

It appears, however, that Gina Carano won't ever be back in 'The Mandalorian' or any future spinoff. Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman reported that Gina Carano will "never return" to the Star Wars universe as the studio's decision to fire her is final.

Why did Gina Carano get fired from 'The Mandalorian'?

Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune on both seasons of the 'Star Wars' spinoff show, came under fire after sharing controversial posts on her Instagram stories.

One story compared the political divide in the United States to Nazi Germany, while another post showed a picture of people in protective masks, with the caption:

"Meanwhile in California."

The former MMA fighter promptly removed both posts after garnering backlash from fans. But considering this isn't Gina Carano's first time sharing insensitive content through her social media accounts, Lucasfilm decided it was time to part ways with the actress.

If you're not caught up on this story, Gina Carano mocked people's preferred pronouns, mocked safety measures during a pandemic, and compared being criticized to the holocaust. She made the choice to say these things. Lucasfilm made the choice not to work with her anymore. — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) February 11, 2021

Months before her latest scandal, Gina Carano wrote “boop/bob/beep” in her Twitter bio, in lieu of pronouns. According to many, Gina Carano was poking fun at transgender people through it.

Carano denied that her bio had anything to do with mocking trans people. But she took it down just the same after her co-star Pedro Pascal explained to her why people specify pronouns in their social media bios.

Did Gina Carano fight in the UFC?

Gina Carano retired two years before the UFC introduced its women's division. After staying undefeated throughout her career, Gina Carano lost her final professional fight against Cris Cyborg in 2009.

In previous years, UFC president Dana White had plans to put together a fight between Carano and Ronda Rousey. However, Carano declined to sign with the UFC as she chose to focus on her acting career instead.