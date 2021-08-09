Who is Tichina Arnold's husband, Rico Hines? Actress files for divorce five years after latter's leaked tape scandal

Tichina Arnold has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Rico Hines, nearly five years after his leaked tape controversy. The actress has already parted ways with Hines following his infidelity scandal in 2016.

The Martin star has now decided to officially call it quits with her estranged husband by ending her marriage. According to TMZ, Tichina Arnold filed for divorce earlier this week, indicating “irreconcilable differences”.

Tichina Arnold has reportedly mentioned that she separated from Rico Hines on January 12, 2016, three years after their marriage. Five years ago, the latter reportedly filmed a sex tape while cheating on Arnold.

The controversial tape was then leaked to the public, prompting Tichina Arnold to end her relationship with the basketball coach. The Neighborhood actor previously claimed that her husband had repeatedly cheated on her after their marriage.

In an interview with People, Tichina Arnold said:

“It’s beyond the fact that the infidelity, it happens. We make mistakes. And we fixed a few mistakes of his prior infidelities. But when it becomes a pattern, then it’s no longer my problem. There’s a point where you eventually have to jump ship and save yourself.”

Tichina Arnold and Rico Hines got married on August 18, 2012. They do not have any children together. The news of their initial split was confirmed by Arnold’s representative in 2016.

The actress was previously married to Lamon Brewster, but the duo divorced after four years of togetherness. She also has a daughter, Alijah Kai Haggins, from her previous relationship with record producer Carvin Higgins.

Tichina Arnold has reportedly requested that the court restrain spousal support facilities from either party in the ongoing divorce trial.

Meet Tichina Arnold's husband, Rico Hines

Tichina Arnold's former husband, Rico Hines (image via Instagram/Rico Hines)

Rico Hines, born as DaRico Travone Hines, is an experienced American basketball coach. He is recognized as the player development coach of NBA’s Sacramento Kings. He began his career in the industry as a college basketball player for the UCLA Bruins.

He served as the captain of the UCLA team for three consecutive seasons. He has appeared in five Bruins NCAA games and four Sweet 16 NCAA championships. Hines went on to work as a coach and trainer for several NBA and collegiate players.

He served as a player development assistant for NBA’s Golden State Warriors from 2006 through 2010. In 2010, he was appointed as the assistant coach of St. John’s Red Storm.

After working four years at St. John’s University, Hines was named assistant coach of the NBA G League affiliated Stockton Kings. In 2019, he was appointed player development coach for the Sacramento Kings under head coach, Luke Walton.

Rico Hines tied the knot with actress Tichina Arnold, five months after their engagement. The intimate wedding ceremony took place in Hawaii in the presence of close friends and family.

In an interview with People, Tichina Arnold shared that Hines has developed a close bond with her daughter Alijah:

“We both wanted a wedding that was reflective of our personalities and our normal everyday lifestyles — and that is good friends, good food, and good fun. The best part of the day was when Rico pledged his commitment to my daughter, Alijah.”

Unfortunately, the pair parted ways after Hines got involved in an infidelity scandal in 2016. The now former couple are currently undergoing legal procedures for an official divorce.

