"Can't be trusted with food": Saweetie food memes trend online as internet trolls her over new McDonald's meal collab

Saweetie is the newest artist to be featured in McDonald's popular celebrity meal collaboration campaign. The fast-food chain has announced that the “Saweetie Meal” will launch across the U.S. on August 9th, 2021.
According to USA Today, the rapper said she shares a “deep” connection with McDonald's:
"McDonald's and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites. Depending on the mood I'm in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order."
The Saweetie special menu reportedly contains a Big Mac, four pieces of Chicken Nuggets, medium fries, Sprite and Tangy BBQ sauce. The company has even changed the name of its Sweet ‘N Sour sauce to Saweetie ‘N Sour sauce.
McDonald's is also urging consumers to order Saweetie’s customized meal that includes fries between burger patties and nuggets-filled burgers topped with fries and ketchup. The company has also decided to serve the new meals in special icy packaging as a reference to the singer’s hit number “Icy Girl.”
So far, the rapper is the first female music artist to be included in McDonald's celebrity menu. The company previously collaborated with K-Pop band BTS, rapper Travis Scott and singer J Balvin.
The celebrity special meal concept proved to be immensely successful for the brand. While the Travis Scott menu made certain outlets run out of ingredients, the BTS meal created record-breaking sales in McDonald's history.
However, the corporation’s latest collaboration failed to impress the online community. Following the new announcement, netizens trolled the rapper and her special menu with hordes of memes on the internet.
Twitter turns Saweetie x McDonald's menu into a hilarious memefest
Saweetie is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. She rose to fame with her debut single Icy Grl and went on to release her first EP, High Maintenance, in 2018.
She launched her second EP, Icy, in 2019 and released the popular single, My Type. Her latest singles, Tap In and Best Friend, have also performed well on the charts.
In addition to her budding music career, Saweetie is also interested in cooking and regularly posts about food. However, people have mocked the rapper several times in the past for her unusual food combinations.
The 28-year-old was previously trolled for mixing macaroni with lucky charms, using ramen seasoning and BBQ sauce on raw oysters, placing hot cheetos on pizza and putting ranch dressing on spaghetti.
Saweetie’s collaboration with McDonald’s left the internet abuzz. Several social media users took to Twitter to turn the Saweetie x McDonald's meal into a hilarious memefest:
As Saweetie continues to be heavily trolled online, it remains to be seen if she will respond to the reactions in the future. Meanwhile, McDonald’s have informed that the Saweetie meal will be available for dine-in, takeaway and online orders next month.
